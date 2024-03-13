UWM has no answer for Oakland's Trey Townsend, falls in Horizon League Tournament title game

Mar 12, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Chris Conway (2) blocks a shot attempt from Milwaukee Panthers guard Langston Wilson (13) during the first half at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

A magical run to the championship game of the Horizon League Tournament ended abruptly for the UW-Milwaukee Panthers on Tuesday night.

Trey Townsend saw to that.

The reigning player of the year in the conference, the 6-foot-8, 228-pound Townsend took the top-seeded Oakland Golden Grizzlies on his broad shoulders and dominated on both ends with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line.

He put up a monster line of 38 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while playing all 40 minutes in sending the sixth-seeded Panthers to an 83-76 loss at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

UWM (20-15) entered having won six straight and eight of nine to get to advance to the conference tournament title game for the first time since 2017 and did almost enough to earn its first invitation to March Madness in a decade.

BOX SCORE: Oakland 83, UW-Milwaukee 76

Erik Pratt scored 16 points, Kentrell Pullian 15, BJ Freeman 14 and Langston Wilson 10 and the Panthers actually shot a hair better from the floor than the Golden Grizzlies (43.9% to 43.5%).

But they hit only 4 of 19 three-pointers – 1 of 9 in the decisive second half – attempted two fewer free throws than Oakland made (14 for 19 vs. 21 for 27) and managed only two baskets over the final 4 minutes 25 seconds to seal their fate.

Eight straight points by Wilson and a driving layup by Elijah Jamison gave UWM a 64-60 lead with 6:15 remaining in the game.

Then it was Townsend time.

Beginning with a putback of a missed three-pointer by Pewaukee product Jack Gohlke, the senior forward rattled off 14 consecutive points of his own.

His jump hook with 2:33 left gave Oakland a 72-70 lead it wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way, and his life was made easier when Faizon Fields – UWM’s top interior presence – fouled out in the midst of his personal reign of terror.

The Panthers hung tough and got to within 74-72 on a fallaway jumper by Wilson at the 1:46 mark. But a Chris Conway putback of a rare Townsend miss made it a two-possession game and the Golden Grizzlies hit 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch to put UWM away.

The three final makes came from Townsend, who then blocked a three-point attempt from Pratt on the other end for the final dagger as Oakland completed its season sweep of UWM, 3-0.

Townsend hit 12 of 22 shots and 14 of 18 free throws.

Gohlke finished with 15 points on 5-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc while Blake Lampman added 12 points and Conway 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Freeman had his run of 10 straight 20-point games halted after going 6 for 17 from the field, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and 1 for 1 from the free-throw line.

He sat for a long stretch in the second half as first Pullian and then Wilson carried some of the scoring burden and logged 29 minutes in all -- just the second time since late January he failed to log at least 30.

Fields, who was so dominant inside with 16 points and 16 rebounds in the Panthers’ semifinal victory over Northern Kentucky, was saddled with two early fouls and limited to 8 minutes in the first half.

He finished with six points and six rebounds in 21 minutes against Oakland.

UWM leaned more heavily on Wilson and Aaron Franklin as a result and even tapped Darius Duffy and seldom-used freshman Simeon Murchison to try and combat Townsend and Conway.

Franklin in particular held his own despite giving up some height and also ended up as the Panthers’ third-leading scorer in the first half with six points in 16 minutes.

The scoring load was carried by Pratt (10 points) and Freeman (eight), with the latter setting a new Horizon League Tournament scoring record on a layup with 11:14 remaining. That basket gave him 95 points, breaking the previous mark of 93 set by Xavier’s Byron Larkin in 1987.

Oakland’s potent inside-out approach worked well early, but UWM remained within striking distance and took its first lead at 29-28 on a three-pointer from the top of the key by Pratt with 5:39 left.

But the Panthers were outscored, 9-4, the rest of the way and headed into the locker room at halftime trailing, 37-33.

UWM shot 46.7% to Oakland’s 45.2% and also enjoyed a slight edge in scoring in the paint, 18-16.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Oakland's Trey Townsend dominates UWM in Horizon League Tournament title game