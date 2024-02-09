UWM forces OT with late flurry only to run out of gas and lose again at Youngstown State

A furious comeback falls short in overtime as UW-Milwaukee loses at Youngstown State on Thursday night.

The Beeghly Center remains a house of horrors for the UW-Milwaukee Panthers.

They used a furious comeback over the final 2 minutes 28 seconds to send the game into overtime only to run out of gas over the final 5 minutes and lose for the seventh time in eight trips to Youngstown State, this time by a score of 97-85 on Thursday night.

"In my mind, it's the toughest environment in the league," said coach Bart Lundy. "The crowd is right on top of you. They're loud. It's like an old-school cage match, kind of a throwback gym and throwback crowd where it's no-holds-barred. They say crazy stuff to you.

"And they have five grad transfers."

BJ Freeman scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for UWM, while Faizon Fields set a Division I school record with his fourth consecutive double-digit rebounding effort.

BOX SCORE: Youngstown State 97, UW-Milwaukee 85 (overtime)

But the Panthers (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League) fell victim to a huge disparity at the free-throw line, as they went 11 for 15 while the Penguins finished 31 for 39. They also hit just 3 of 11 three-pointers in the second half – simply not good enough when entertaining thoughts of pulling off an upset on the road.

"A lot of free throws," Lundy acknowledged. "Playing zone again, and then on the other end we're trying to attack the basket. So, it's tough, but we've got to keep our composure a little better. We're playing about 80% really good basketball and 20% where we're really shooting ourselves in the foot."

UWM appeared to be on the verge of being run out of the gym when a layup by Freeman with 2:28 left began a furious comeback.

Almost in the blink of an eye a 73-63 deficit had been turned into a 77-77 nailbiter with Freeman scoring nine of the Panthers final 14 points in regulation by repeatedly attacking the basket.

He was fouled on a three-point attempt with 28.1 seconds left and knocked down all his free throws to tie it, then a hustling defensive play by Learic Davis on the other end gave UWM the ball with a chance to win it with 15.4 seconds remaining on the clock.

After a timeout, Freeman eventually ended up with the ball in the corner and heaved up a desperation three at the buzzer that came nowhere close to finding the rim.

"Same play we had been running and had some success with," Lundy said. "We wanted to get him a little closer – 15 feet or so. But he caught it deeper in the corner and I think he felt a little panic to get the shot off."

Overtime was ugly as the Panthers were outscored, 20-8, in the final 5 minutes with Freeman fouling out along the way. They made only 2 of 8 shots while the Penguins went 5 of 9 and hit 10 of 11 free throws to salt it away.

Fields finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds, becoming the first UWM player in the Division I era (since 1991) to log four straight double-digit efforts on the boards.

Randy Doss had six straight double-digit rebounding efforts back in January of 1990, the year before UWM jumped to college basketball's highest level of competition.

"Really, really happy to see him continue to play this way," said Lundy of Fields, who is now averaging 8.1 points and 5.9 rebounds as one of four Panthers players to see the court in all 24 games. "He's settled into who he is, and I think we've got a good player here.

"He's going to continue to help us to win."

The game couldn't have opened more poorly for UWM, which found itself in a 12-0 hole less than 3 minutes in.

But the Panthers regrouped quickly after a timeout and proceeded to run off 17 of the ensuing 19 points to grab a 17-14 lead with 11:37 remaining. Five different players scored in the spurt, which included 10 points in the paint and a Freeman three.

Youngstown State (18-7, 10-4) eventually got to within 30-28 but a quick 8-0 UWM run capped by consecutive three-pointers from Freeman opened the advantage up to double digits and the Panthers headed into intermission with a 43-37 lead.

Four different players hit from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes as UWM hit 7 of 19 threes, shot 47.4% overall and assisted on 10 of 18 baskets while turning the ball over only twice.

The tone changed quickly out of the locker room, however.

The Panthers saw an eight-point lead turn into a tie game with 14:57 remaining after a 9-1 run by the Penguins. Central in the shift in momentum was 7-foot-3 Gabe Dynes, who asserted himself in the paint and either swatted away or altered shot after shot as UWM kept challenging him.

Dynes finished the game with seven blocks, several more alters and seven rebounds in 29 minutes.

"He changed the game completely," Lundy said. "I thought we got really rattled at the rim. And they didn't call any fouls on him. It sure seemed like there was a lot of contact on a couple of blocks. But it really rattled us and that's when we went on the scoreless stretch."

It was 58-all when Freeman was whistled for a technical foul – the second of the game for UWM – and Youngstown State split the free throws then hit a three on the next possession to gather some momentum.

After a Langston Wilson dunk pulled the Panthers to within 67-63 at the 9:24 mark, UWM proceeded to go scoreless for nearly the next 7 minutes as the deficit grew to 73-63.

Now tied with Northern Kentucky for sixth place in the Horizon League standings, the Panthers continue their road trip at Robert Morris on Saturday at 1 p.m.

"Right now for us, they're all important," Lundy said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: House of horrors: UWM loses yet again at Youngstown State