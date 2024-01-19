UWM folds down the stretch, falls at Northern Kentucky

There wasn't much to be happy about for coach Bart Lundy after a 90-72 loss at Northern Kentucky.

The sight of a huge come-from-behind victory for UW-Milwaukee last season, Truist Arena turned out to be a house of horrors this time around.

Within a basket of either tying the game or taking the lead after a Faizon Fields dunk with 7 minutes 4 seconds remaining, the Panthers allowed Northern Kentucky to blow their doors off the rest of the way instead.

The Norse scored 19 of the game's final 22 points and UWM was left to absorb a hugely frustrating 90-72 defeat on Thursday night in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

Box score: Northern Kentucky 90, UWM 72

The Panthers allowed 53.4% shooting, committed a season-high-tying 18 turnovers leading to 21 points and saw Northern Kentucky go 20 for 26 from the free-throw line compared to just a 5-for-7 effort for UWM.

They also never led.

"We didn't handle the frustration tonight," said coach Bart Lundy, whose Panthers entered having won five of their last six and their last three over the Norse. Now, they're back to .500 at 9-9 and 4-3 in the Horizon League.

Northern Kentucky, meanwhile, improved to 11-9 and 6-3. The Norse were picked in October to finish first in the regular-season standings.

"The refereeing, the turnovers, the physical play – we just kind of gave into it at the end," he continued. "That's my fault; I've got to make them a more resilient group. We've got to be a little more defensive-minded. We're making it too much about our offense and not getting stops. We can say what we want, but we still gave up 90 points."

Elijah Jamison set career highs with 22 points and 5 three-pointers. BJ Freeman added 15 points and Erik Pratt 14 – all in the first half – but none of the three were able to get UWM over the hump as the game was decided in the second half.

Four times the Panthers were in position to either tie or take the lead, and each time they fell short thanks to turnovers, missed shots or fouls.

The Fields dunk made it 71-69. A pair of free throws by Northern Kentucky's best player, Marques Warrick, then began a 10-0 run that was finally halted by a three-pointer off the bench from Angelo Stuart – his only basket of the game.

Northern Kentucky continued its march to the free-throw line from there while UWM missed three after three on the other end. The Panthers hit just 2 of 13 from beyond the arc over the final 20 minutes after hitting 9 of 22 in the first half.

"We did shoot a lot threes but I thought we were driving the ball pretty hard," Lundy said. "At the end of the day we've got to be a little cleaner defensively as well as offensively and be a little more resilient down the stretch. We had it to 71-69 and had a chance, then obviously the doors fell off after that."

Six players finished in double figures for the Norse as Warrick led the way with 21. Northern Kentucky also outscored UWM, 44-28, in the paint and 23-9 in second-chance points.

Freeman was in the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 2 but it was the duo of Pratt and Jamison that did the heavy lifting for the Panthers in the first half.

Pratt hit his first four shots in the opening 5:46 then Jamison scored eight quick points midway through the first half to keep it a one-possession game despite UWM's laxity with the basketball.

Northern Kentucky opened its largest lead of the game to that point at 46-38 on a pair of free throws with 4.3 seconds left but Freeman swished a three from in front the Norse bench with just over a second remaining to make it a 46-41 game.

Pratt and Jamison scored 14 points and canned 4 three-pointers apiece while Freeman added seven points.

UWM won't have much time to dwell on the defeat, as it next travels to face what figures to be a revved-up Wright State team on Saturday.

The Panthers used a big second-half comeback to down the Raiders, 91-83, on Dec. 31 in Milwaukee.

"They'll be ready," Lundy said. "We've got one day to make it about us. We lost at Wright State last year in a game that was similar to tonight and we were able to find a way to bounce back and win at Northern Kentucky.

"We beat Northern Kentucky both times last year and they were extremely motivated tonight to beat us. We're going to get the same thing from Wright State. Our guys are going to know how hard it is to win on the road.

"We've got one day to figure it out."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UWM men's basketball folds down the stretch at Northern Kentucky