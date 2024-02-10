UWM falls in another road game with 71-60 loss to Robert Morris

UWM guard BJ Freeman (10) is fouled as he drives to the basket during a game against IUPUI on Feb. 4. Freeman had 23 points Saturday against Robert Morris.

The road woes continue for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Fighting for a shot at a bye in the Horizon League Tournament, the Panthers followed up an overtime loss Thursday with a frustrating 71-60 defeat at Robert Morris on Saturday afternoon.

The contest, as much of the conference season has been for Milwaukee, was a struggle. Rarely, though, has the issue been the offense in the way it was against the Colonials.

The Panthers shot just 33.9% from the field and missed 22 of their 30 attempts from deep as they turned in their lowest scoring output of the season.

With the loss, the Panthers dropped to 7-7 in Horizon League play, one game behind Cleveland State for the final first-round bye in the tournament next month. The Panthers are also a half-game behind Northern Kentucky and are now tied with Purdue Fort Wayne for seventh place.

BOX SCORE: Robert Morris 71, UWM 60

Milwaukee fell to 3-10 on the season in true road games.

The Panthers got off to a strong start, taking an early 19-13 lead just over seven minutes into the game thanks to four made three-pointers, two of which came from BJ Freeman. But they scored just eight points the rest of the half while shooting just 3 for 18 and trailed 36-27 at the break.

Robert Morris turned a 26-25 lead into an 11-point advantage thanks to a 10-0 run.

The Panthers didn’t come out the second half much better, going 3 for 12 shooting from the field as the Colonials kept them at arm’s length over the first 11 minutes of the period.

Milwaukee locked down on both ends of the floor to rattle off a 12-3 run, sparked by seven points from Stuart, that cut the deficit to three at 53-50 with 5:13 left but then gave up seven points on Robert Morris’ next three possessions. Right after the Panthers had drawn within one possession, it was again a 10-point game with 3:20 to play and was never again within two possessions.

Freeman scored 23 points to lead the Panthers but shot just 7 for 20. Nobody else finished in double figures for Milwaukee, with Stuart next up at nine points.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Robert Morris defeats UWM basketball, 71-60