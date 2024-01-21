UWM’s defense falls apart again as Wright State hands Panthers second straight loss

It wasn’t a kind road trip for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee — especially on defense.

Two days after a porous defensive effort in a loss at Northern Kentucky, the Panthers offense went from high-octane to stalling in a 95-81 loss at Wright State on Saturday night.

“We’re not guarding anybody,” Panthers head coach Bart Lundy said. “We’re giving up 90 a game and don’t seem to have a lot of pride on the defensive end. Poor coaching, poor defending. Something has to give.”

Things fell apart in the second half fell apart for Milwaukee, which led 44-43 going into the break.

A 20-4 run by the Raiders across 6 minutes, 34 seconds turned a four-point deficit for the Panthers into a blowout. Wright State opened the second half by making 16 of 17 shots across the first 12 minutes, with the lone miss coming on a three-point attempt with just under 14 minutes to go.

“In my career as a coach and a player I’ve never seen that,” Lundy said. “So give Wright State credit. But at some point we have to do a little soul-searching and figure out who we are as a basketball team and what we want to be about. Because that’s not going to win many basketball games.”

The Panthers have allowed at least 80 points in seven of their last nine games. Opponents have hit the 90-point mark in the three of Milwaukee’s last five games in Horizon play — in which the Panthers now dropped to 4-4.

When all was said and done, the Raiders scored 52 points and shot an almost-unbelievable 78.6% from the field over the final 20 minutes.

BJ Freeman led the Panthers with 17 points while Kentrell Pullian had 15 and Erik Pratt added 13.

Brandon Noel had a game-high 23 points for Wright State, which also got 20 points from Tanner Holden.

UWM's Kentrell Pullian had 15 points in UWM's loss to Wright State on Saturday.

