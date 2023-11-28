UWGB men's basketball coach Sundance Wicks will have all of his players available entering Horizon League play

The UWGB men's basketball team has one of the best defenses in the Horizon League early in the season.

GREEN BAY – Sundance Wicks found some wood to knock on before the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball practice Monday.

The first-year Phoenix coach should have his entire roster available for the first time this season entering a Horizon League opener Wednesday at Purdue Fort Wayne.

“This is going to be it man, the band is going to be back together,” Wicks said. “I hope we didn’t curse it, but the band can be back together. We’ve had two of what you’d consider our top eight guys gone every single game since the season started.”

Injuries and illnesses haven’t stopped UWGB from already matching its win total from last season after it improved to 3-3 with a victory against the University of St. Thomas on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Preston Ruedinger and senior forward Will Eames have missed three games each and sophomore guard Foster Wonders two, while junior forward Clarence Cummings III will make his season debut after missing the first six games because of an eligibility issue.

Cummings is one of only three players who were with UWGB last season under former coach Will Ryan.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal in the offseason but decided to withdraw his name and play for Wicks and his new coaching staff.

Although Cummings hasn’t played yet, he has made his presence felt early on.

“He’s been great,” Wicks said. “Cardio-wise you can never replicate game conditioning, but he’s been on scout team, he’s been at practice. He’s been getting all the reps at a lot of different spots because he’s kind of a Swiss Army knife for us. He can play the two, three, four.

“He’s going to be ready to go. He’s just one of those gamers who is always ready to play.”

It’s a good problem to have, but the Phoenix coaching staff must figure out a way to get playing time for an expanded roster.

“You know, minutes get divided up differently,” Wicks said. “I always tell people when they ask about minutes or who are you going to play, there are guys who have earned the right to play. The best ability is availability.

“Then there are guys that are better in certain matchups. Based on what these next two games, three games present itself, it’s going to be more matchup based than anything.”

UWGB has defensive turnaround

It’s far too early in the season to make any declarations, but perhaps the biggest difference for the Phoenix has been on defense.

UWGB started the week ranked 33rd in the nation in scoring defense and 22nd in field goal percentage defense.

It is allowing 63.8 points, which is 12.7 points fewer than last season. It also has allowed fewer than 60 points three times after doing it just twice in 32 games in 2022-23.

The Phoenix ranks second in the 11-team Horizon in points allowed per game and is first in defensive rebounds, helping to offset an offense that is the only one in the conference averaging fewer than 60 points.

“You’d like a balance,” Wicks said. “You’d probably like to have an offense that kind of helps your defense sometimes, but I also equate a lot of that to rhythm and flow and lineups and consistency, which we’ve had inconsistent lineups (because of injuries).”

Wicks gives UWGB assistant Pat Monaghan plenty of credit for the defense, calling him the Phoenix’s defensive guru.

The staff has been hammering home from the moment they arrived that more than anything, the one thing players can control each day is their defense.

Not everyone will have a high ability to score or a natural feel for the offensive side, but Wicks believes it’s irrelevant when it comes to defense.

He wants to see effort. Enthusiasm. Energy. Connectivity. Competitiveness.

“That’s one thing, guys if you want minutes, you can earn minutes by playing defense,” Wicks said. “Why aren’t there three all-defensive teams (in the Horizon)? There are three all-conference teams and an honorable mention for a thousand people, and there is a defensive player of the year and like five guys, because there are not enough people out there who want to defend.

“(Hall of Fame coach) Larry Brown always said your defense should be ahead of your offense early in the season, because that’s something you can control.”

UWGB will get a big test against Purdue Fort Wayne and another against in-state rival UW-Milwaukee on Saturday at the Resch Center.

The Mastodons were picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll but have jumped out to a 6-1 start thanks in part to an offense that has scored 77 or more points six times and is averaging 89, although it’s boosted by the 130 points scored against DII Andrews University and 95 against DIII Wittenberg University.

“Something has got to give, and we are a team that prides itself in protecting the paint and trying to do a good job of limiting offensive rebound percentage,” Wicks said. “They are a team that scores 80 points a game and only 11 assists. When you think about the assists to points ratio or baskets made ratio, 80 points a game and 11 assists, that’s a lot of isolation basketball.

“They have got three really good guards and they have a handful of shooters around them, which makes them electric. But at the end of the day, we are a defense that packs it in a little bit and prides ourselves on being able to help guys one-on-one by our gap coverages.”

UWGB, former coach Will Ryan agree to settlement

UWGB fired Ryan in January, almost halfway through a six-year contract he signed in 2020 that paid him a base salary of $175,000 per season.

The school and Ryan agreed this month to two payments as part of a settlement.

UWGB will pay Ryan $130,000 within 10 days of the date of the final execution of the agreement, and another $315,000 between the beginning and end of January.

The $445,000 is less than the $525,000 that Ryan would have made in base salary for his final three seasons.

The school will pay Ryan through the UWGB Foundation, which was set up several years ago.

No new fundraising dollars from when Wicks was hired is going to anything in the past. All new money is going to the direct elevation of the men’s basketball program, including UWGB Alston bonus money, coaching support, nutrition and facility updates.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: UWGB men's basketball gets healthy entering Horizon League opener