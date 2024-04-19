UWGB extends Athletic Director Josh Moon’s contract through 2029

(WFRV) – On Friday afternoon, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay announced a contract extension for Athletic Director Josh Moon.

The new contract between Moon and UW-Green Bay will run through 2029.

“In three years, Josh Moon has energized our region around Phoenix Athletics,” shared Chancellor Michael Alexander. “His dedication to the student athlete experience and supporting the overall mission of UW-Green Bay has us on an exciting trajectory. I am excited to keep supporting his work and that of all of our coaches, staff, and students to see what we can accomplish in the coming years.”

Since being hired in July of 2021, Moon has been at the forefront of rejuvenating several athletic programs at Green Bay.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Chancellor Mike for his continued belief and support, and this is a reflection of the great work our amazing coaches, staff and student-athletes are doing each and every day as we continue to RISE,” said Moon. “My family and I love this University and this community. It’s home, and we feel blessed to be able to continue to build belief and support throughout Green Bay, the Valley, and beyond for the Phoenix. We invite everyone to rise with us!”

Some athletic accolades under Moon’s leadership include:

The first Regular Season (2023) and Horizon League Tournament Championships (2024) for Women’s Basketball since 2018

For the first time in Athletics history, all 14 teams reaching a cumulative GPA over 3.0, including a 3.54 GPA for the fall 2023 semester

Horizon League Coach of the Year winners in the last two years

First Championship and NCAA Tournament Appearance in program history for Women’s Golf (2023)

First Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship (2023) and NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009 for Men’s Soccer (2023)

The 9 th largest single season win turnaround in NCAA D1 history (2023-24), including the largest one-year win turnaround in Horizon League history (2023-2024), for Men’s Basketball

Dramatic increase in special events revenue including a record $320,000 generated at the recent Packers-Phoenix Steak Fry

Significant increases in ticket sales, basketball attendance and sponsorships for Green Bay Athletics

Multiple major donor gifts in support of multiple initiatives supporting all athletics programs.

Before joining Green Bay in 2021, Moon spent time at Northern State University and Central Michigan University. The UW-La Crosse grad hit a home run by hiring men’s basketball head coach Sundance Wicks 13 months ago. Now, Moon is tasked to find a new women’s basketball head coach after Kevin Borseth announced his retirement earlier this month. It’s a process that Green Bay’s Athletic Department expects to move fast.

“We’re going to move fast. We’re kind of just starting that. We hope to have that wrapped up very soon. Our team’s involved at a high level and some key people at our university. We’re excited about that pool. It’s going to be a really really attractive job”, Moon expressed.

The university officially posted the women’s basketball head coaching job on Tuesday, April 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.