UWF Media Day: What did coach Kaleb Nobles have to say leading up to Fan Day Scrimmage?

When University of West Florida football head coach Kaleb Nobles last left the Argos, it was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Argos’ annual media day on Wednesday, Nobles – who was UWF’s first-ever quarterback in 2016, then served in a few different coaching capacities over three seasons – said there’s been changes to the program, but nothing major.

After UWF won the Division II National Championship in 2019, the Argos have maintained steady success, reaching the National Semifinals last season, falling to eventual champions Ferris State.

“It’s been successful here at West Florida for a reason,” Nobles said. “There’s no reason to change major things.”

As players come and go, Nobles could be considered the most recent “major change” for UWF football, after previous head coach Pete Shinnick resigned after the loss to Ferris State. He left for the head coach position at Division I Towson University.

New University of West Florida football head coach Kaleb Nobles and UWF athletic director Dave Scott pose for photos at the conclusion of an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 from the Argonaut Athletic Club.

Now that the Argos are in fall camp – with their annual Fan Day Scrimmage this coming Wednesday – Nobles mentioned he hasn’t “had down and thought about” now being at the helm of the program he once played for.

All he’s worried about is getting his players ready for UWF’s home-opener against Kentucky Wesleyan on Sept. 1.

He’s so focused on his own program that, when told that the Argos are ranked No. 7 in the AFCA Division II Preseason Coaches Poll, he immediately said: “That’s news to me.”

“Right now, it’s just time to work, time to go. We schedule fall camp to make sure that our guys are busy, but also coaches are busy, so we’re getting a lot of work done. We’ve been preparing for awhile,” Nobles said. “I’m not worried about all the other outlying factors: first game, first opponent, we’ve got big opponents coming down the road. … We’re just worried about us being at our best and doing what we have to do on Sept. 1.”

Here are four takeaways from Nobles’ press conference from the Argo’s media day:

Learning from former coaches

Head coach Kaleb Nobles, right, keeps an eye on the action during the spring football game at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Nobles may be a young head coach, but it’s safe to say there have been some pretty big football names for him to lean on.

The first being Shinnick, who was UWF’s first football coach and was at the helm when Nobles joined the Argos as a senior in 2016. Nobles called Shinnick “a great mentor.” The pair have talked a lot since Nobles took over the Argos, he said.

Nobles said Shinnick told him it’s “about the culture” that Nobles will bring to UWF.

“You’ve got to worry about the other 350 days of the year that truly set your program apart,” Nobles said. “Obviously it’s even more important to talk to him because he sat in this chair, and has done these interviews and has gone through team meetings.”

The other coach? Dabo Swinney, a two-time Division I National Championship head coach at Clemson University, where Nobles was the director of offensive player development from 2021-22 before taking the UWF job in December.

Swinney, similar to Shinnick, is “never too busy to respond” to any questions Nobles might have. Swinney made sure to tell Nobles to be his own coach. Don’t be Shinnick or Swinney. Be Nobles.

“He’s somebody I feel like I can talk to and lean on because he’s got a lot of wisdom, a lot of experience, with what he’s gone through both on the field and off the field,” Nobles said. “(Swinney said), ‘Do what you want to do. Do what you think is best, trust it and have conviction with your decision-making,’ which, to me, has probably been the best advice since I got hired back in December.”

That’s not to say Nobles hasn’t picked up certain things from his former head coaches, or done other things his own way comparatively. One thing he’s brought from his experiences is making sure players chase the football.

“That’s probably the only thing I said at practice for the first days. I want to make sure we’re giving great effort. That was something both Coach Shinnick and Coach Swinney have stapled in their programs, because it’s important to show how close you are to the ball after every play” Nobles said. “If you ever see me, I’m taking a bunch of notes on things. I’ve been taking notes for years on what would happen if I did get a job somewhere. I’ve been very blessed that I can use some of those traits from those guys, great leaders, to be able to help the team.”

Nobles also has some experience with his coaching staff, including assistant head coach Steve Saulnier, who has been with UWF since 2014. Offensive coordinator Ron Dickerson Jr. also returns to the Argos for his second season.

“I get up here first, everybody gives media attention to the head coach, and probably the quarterback after that. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work that people do – equipment managers, athletic trainers – people that actually wear the hats and go to work every single day,” Nobles said. “We’ve got a great football staff. … A lot of wisdom that I’m able to lean on as the head coach.”

‘I want people to remember what it feels like to play West Florida’

Will Breland (35) moves in to tackle Dorian Anderson (18) during the Shorter vs UWF football game at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Nobles didn’t get too specific about what style of play the Argos would bring to the table in 2023.

Though, he did note UWF wants to “set the tone” with its run game along with some strong offensive linemen. But given the area, Nobles said he’d “be a fool” to not recruit fast receivers from Florida, Alabama and other strong states for high school football.

With quarterback Peewee Jarrett returning for his second season, the Argos not only have a starting quarterback, but “other quarterbacks in the room,” who all can throw the ball well, Nobles said. Jarrett has a strong arm, throwing for 2,719 yards and 33 touchdowns. “He can throw it almost as far as I can, is what I tell him sometimes,” Nobles said with a laugh.

UWF returns wide receiver Caden Leggett (602 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns), who is likely the squad’s No. 1 receiver, replacing David Durden, who is now with the Dallas Cowboys.

“We’re going to push the ball downfield. Deep passes are high-risk, but they’re also high-reward. Those are great chunk plays that we talk about with our guys. If we can win the explosive-play battle every week, you give yourself a chance to win a game,” Nobles said. “I’ve been blessed, with the history here of UWF of throwing the football, a lot of people want to come play with a quarterback like Peewee Jarrett because he can throw it a long ways and be pretty accurate with the ball. It helps with recruiting when you’re doing that.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Argos are going to be “fast, relentless and tough,” Nobles said.

The team’s two leading tackles last season, linebackers Will Breland (94 tackles) and Willie Jordan (89 tackles), are back this season as well.

“I’ve said it since I stood here in December: I want people to remember what it feels like to play West Florida,” Nobles said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have met that call and met that challenge.”

Finding a balance

West Florida quarterback Peewee Jarrett trys to escape the clutches of Wingate's Davon Gilmore (33) during the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship National Quarterfinal at Pen Air Field at the University of West Florida. West Florida went on the beat Wingate 45-14.

Since he is a younger head coach, Nobles mentioned that there are times that he thinks he “can relate to (players) a little better.” It’s only been a handful of years since Nobles was once in their shoes – at UWF, no less – and understands what they’re currently dealing with.

With that, Nobles has had to find a balance of being a head coach, but also being a person that can “talk about real-world stuff” with his players.

Nobles doesn’t want his players to be robots that focus strictly on football.

“I tell these guys all the time, ‘Football is what you do, it’s not who you are,’” Nobles said. “There are things going on in the real world that I want them to be involved in. So, we talk about those things. But, also, Peewee knows when I say, ‘All right. Let’s go. Let’s lock in,’ we’re talking football. We’ve got to make sure we’re getting our jobs done.”

As he continues to learn and grow as a head coach, Nobles mentioned he wants to have an influence on players. He wants to be sure he makes an impact on players “whenever they start going into the real world” after football ends for them.

Nobles knows the weight on his shoulders with certain decisions that he has to make for the program – whether they be short-term decisions or long-term decisions – and the players have embraced that, he said.

But Nobles is still a competitor. He wants to win. “If there’s no pressure, you’re not at a good place,” he added.

“I can’t remember the play calls from when I was a redshirt sophomore playing. I can’t remember the scores from every game. But I do remember the fun moments. I remember the experiences: the bus rides, the meals, the coaches that made an impact on me,” Nobles said. “That’s really why I’m in coaching. I’m in coaching because I want to make an impact on guys.”

Beating the heat

The University of West Florida football team prepares for the 2023 season on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2025. The Argos will kick off their 2023 season with a home opener against Kentucky Wesleyan on Sept. 1.

While Florida has dealt with extreme heat over the last few weeks, UWF is no exception. The Argos have brought in more water breaks. They moved up practices a half hour to try to avoid some of the late-morning heat.

And, to some of the players’ pleasure, the team has had some popsicle breaks during middle of practices “just to sit down on the bleachers and cool off a little bit.”

“It felt like, the first couple days, there was not a cloud within the county. For us, it was hot out there,” Nobles said.

But the conditions have shown the dedication from players, Nobles said.

“As coaches, we’ve got to make sure we’re giving them an opportunity to recover and stay ready, because at the end of the day, you still want to get good, quality reps when you are warm,” Nobles said. “We can’t just run ‘em, run ‘em, run ‘em. We’ve got to make sure we let them recover, and when they get the chance to go out there, they’re going full speed. … But I’ve been very pleased with how they’ve attacked it.”

