UWF football's Kaleb Nobles and Alvance Robinson 'on the same page' in terms of offense

The relationship between University of West Florida head football coach Kaleb Nobles and new offensive coordinator Alvance Robinson is a unique one.

And to anyone looking from the outside in, it could be considered a little creepy sometimes.

There are times Nobles has a thought, and Robinson essentially finishes the sentence. When Robinson was a graduate assistant in 2019 and 2020 under head coach Pete Shinnick, Nobles was also an assistant for the Argos. The two “meshed very well on the headset,” with Nobles coaching quarterbacks and Robinson coaching wide receivers.

“Coach Nobles would send me a text and say, ‘Hey, this is what I’m thinking about.’ And I would send him a picture of my notebook and say, ‘I wrote this down earlier.’ It was amazing,” Robinson said. “It was like that the whole season in 2019.”

“Coach Alvance, he’s like family to me. That’s my brother,” Nobles said. “His relationships, his attention to detail, is something that stood out to me while we were working as assistant coaches. I wanted to get him here and tried to get him here as quick as I can. He’s done a great job early on in spring football.”

That chemistry continued, even after the pair departed from UWF in 2021. Nobles spent two years at Clemson University before returning to UWF as head coach in 2023. Robinson, for those two years, was at Division I Gardner-Webb as an assistant coach. Last year, Robinson made the job to professional football and was the wide receivers coach of the DC Defenders in the XFL.

The University of West Florida Offensive Coordinator Alvance Robinson watches his players during spring football practice on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Even while states apart, coaching at different capacities for different programs, Robinson and Nobles would share ideas and concepts.

“Before I got (to UWF), (Nobles) asked me about a pass concept. I had woke up that morning and told my wife, ‘Hey, I think I want to put this pass concept in,’” Robinson said. “He texted me and I told him that we can’t be in each other’s brain that much, and I texted him what I drew up. He responded, ‘Man, that’s why I love you so much.’ The relationship with Coach Nobles, it’s unlike any other.

“It probably is a little creepy. But at the same time, it’s just two guys who are on the same page and don’t care about credit,” Robinson said of the relationship with a laugh. “They want the best for the team and want the best for the guys to put us in the best position to win. It’s just football, man.”

Robinson has now returned to UWF under Nobles’ coaching staff, replacing Ron Dickerson Jr., who left for the head coach position at Benedict College in South Carolina. Even though Robinson had been away for a few years, he said it feels like he’s “home.”

Robinson was part of UWF football history, when the Argos won the National Championship in 2019. He also coached top wide receivers such as Navarre’s Quentin Randolph, who posted a then-record 1,169 yards in a single season.

Nobles was coaching star quarterback Austin Reed during that 2019 campaign.

“We did some incredible things quarterback-wide receiver wise in 2019 and 2020,” Nobles said. “I was very blessed with a very good quarterback in 2019. He made me look a lot better than what I am. My job was to get him on the bus and get him to play well.”

In those five years, not much has changed about UWF and its “standard of success,” Robinson said. But, there are still a few differences – including Pen Air Field, where the Argos started playing home games in 2022.

Pen Air Field proudly displays several banners, including the 2019 National Championship banner.

“We’re not downtown anymore. Where we played before, it was beautiful. But having games on campus, it gets more students and the local community involved,” Robinson said. “Everyone gets to see what UWF looks like and the student fanbase.

“It does bring back some great memories. It took me back to five years ago. But that’s in the past. That’s the standard that was set here,” Robinson said of seeing the banners. “Now we’re aiming for the best.”

The Argos began spring practices at the beginning of March. UWF lost a few key wide receivers due to graduation, including John Jiles, Caden Leggett and K.J. Franklin. That’s not to say that Robinson didn’t “inherit” a room with other talented receivers, including Jakobe Quillen, Zac Offord and Jared Smith, who all saw limited action in 2023.

Offord and Smith, both seniors, were some of Robinson’s last recruits before he left for Gardner-Webb. Being able to coach the pair of receivers is a “full-circle moment,” Robinson said, despite missing their younger years in college. Now he wants to “send them out with a bang.”

The University of West Florida Offensive Coordinator Alvance Robinson watches his players during spring football practice on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Robinson also has some high expectations for some younger players or transfers, including Anthony Ballard, Ja’Corey Scott, Brenden Cook and Tyree Holloway from Chowan University. UWF has 17 wide receivers listed on its spring roster heading into the spring game on Thursday.

“Coach Nobles and Coach Dickerson did a great job of recruiting guys. … They had some incredible guys from 2019-21,” Robinson said. “We have some talent. … Probably not the most experienced group. But they’re youthful, have energy and are coachable.”

“Coach Alvance does a great job of relating to the players. He’s very calm, cool and collected. … He gets the message across. When he’s talking, the players know and listen. It’s great to have him come back, because he also knows what we expect at UWF and the level of success we’re expecting,” Nobles said. “It was a really good room that he’s inherited. He’s done a great job of pushing those guys. We’re trying to get more out of them. … There’s a lot of talented guys in that room that can help us a lot.”

Robinson mentioned that he and Nobles have a similar offensive play-calling mindset. The Argos threw for over 3,000 yards last season. Both coaches believe in an “explosive offense,” getting the ball in the hands of their best players, allowing those players create space and attack.

“We’re definitely on the same page,” Robinson said. “I love Coach Nobles’ offensive philosophy.”

“Alvance and I have the same passing mindset as far as playing quarterback-wide receiver. Now, he does a really good job of helping out in the run game,” Nobles said. “He brings a lot of really good experience from other places that’ll set us up well for the future.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Alvance Robinson, new UWF coordinator, brings 'explosive offense'