UWF Football: West Alabama's record is 'fool's gold' as Argos travel to Livingston on Saturday

During fall camp, University of West Florida football head coach Kaleb Nobles said his offense got frustrated a lot going against the Argos’ defense.

Why? The pressure and physicality that the new four-man defensive line, brought by new defensive coordinator Kavell Conner, was just overbearing sometimes. Nobles knew going into the regular season that the Argos’ defense would be good.

But after allowing just three points in a game for the third time this season, Nobles said he didn’t know just how good the defense would be.

Nobles noted he is glad he only has to put his offense against UWF defenders seven or eight times during the week – not including the scout team defense.

“I had a feeling they were going to be pretty good, just watching them obviously worried about depth and making sure we have enough guys that we can play for us,” Nobles said. “All five of those guys on the defensive staff have done a great job of bringing ideas to the table whether they’re a full-time coach or a graduate assistant. And Coach Conner’s done a good job of putting our players in a position to play at a high level.”

UWF has been missing a few players on defense that made big impacts in 2022, between Willie Jordan, Will Breland and Aiden Swett. In their stead, several players – including linebackers Walker Robinson, Gael Laurent and Ralph Ortiz – have “stepped up,” to bring that “relentless” defense, Nobles mention.

Ortiz leads the team with three interceptions, and has the fourth-most tackles (19). He’s recorded four tackles for losses, while adding in a sack for a loss of 12 yards.

Robinson and Laurent are both tied for the team-lead in tackles (30). Both of them also have three tackles for losses for a total of 14 yards lost.

“We preach to those guys all the time that you’ve got to stay ready for your moment, because what you do in the dark is going to come to light. Whether it’s good or bad, it’s going to show up,” Nobles said. “Other guys are getting attention up front, but those guys are playing at a high level and making our defense better.”

“It’s a high standard,” Ortiz said. “The coaches expect so much out of us that we have to play to that standard.”

Revisiting Week 6

For the first time this season, the run game is what propelled the Argos to victory. UWF put up a season-high 299 yards rushing against Shorter University, scoring three times on the ground. C.J. Wilson led the way with 126 yards and a touchdown, while Jamontez Woods (98 yards) and T.J. Lane (58 yards) also scored.

While Peewee Jarrett still threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns, it wasn’t until the second half where the pass game found some life for the Argos. Nothing was different about the run game, Nobles said, but the offensive line “ran some gap schemes that had the chance to hit."

“We just did a good job of hitting it downhill like we have been with those guys,” Nobles said. “I might’ve played quarterback, but I like running the football too. I want to make sure we’re creating a good balance, but at the end of the day, doing what it takes to win.

“Our guys know that we’re going to take what’s there in the pass game, but we’ve also got to run the football to be a really good team in the long run.”

Outside of allowing just three points, UWF’s defense limited the Hawks to 250 yards of total offense (195 passing, 55 rushing). The Argos have allowed just 549 yards rushing all season long, the most coming from Florida A&M in Week 3, where UWF allowed 163 yards.

The game against Shorter was the second time the Argos limited their opponent to less than 100 yards rushing. The other game was when McKendree University didn’t even finish the game with positive yardage at minus-32 yards.

“They create a lot of havoc,” Nobles said of the defense.

Around the GSC

For the third consecutive week, Ortiz was named the conference’s Freshman of the Week in its weekly awards. Against Shorter, Ortiz had three tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted) with an interception – his third in as many games. He returned the pick for nine yards, while also breaking up one pass in the process.

Ortiz, a linebacker, is one of only seven linebackers across all NCAA divisions with three interceptions. He’s the only Division II linebacker with a trio of picks. Ortiz is also tied for the lead in the GSC in interceptions and ranks 23rd in Division II.

He’s the first player to earn three consecutive Freshman of the Week awards since 2014.

“I’m blessed, honestly. There’s nothing much to say. It’s just God blessing me. I’ve been putting in work and showing out,” Ortiz said. “It’s great to be recognized. But there’s still the goal at the end of the year, and I’m working to achieve more.”

“We’ve had some injuries that make him have to come play, and he’s done a great job of just knowing and executing his role, playing at a high level,” Nobles said of Ortiz. “It’s huge for a guy like Ralph to not get worried about the accolades, because he knows it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t keep playing well and win at a high level. He’s a team-first player. … I’m excited he’s in our program.”

Delta State’s Kelvin Smith was named Offensive Player of the Week, while West Georgia’s Keondre Williams (Defensive Player of the Week) and Reilly Mason (Special Teams Player of the Week) rounded out the GSC awards.

Delta State, ranked No. 8 in the latest AFCA poll, also remains undefeated on the season after topping Valdosta State, 49-25, on Saturday. UWF and Delta State are the only undefeated teams in conference play. The Argos travel to the Statesmen on Oct. 21.

Here are the current standings and the team’s opponent this weekend:

Delta State (6-0, 4-0 GSC) vs. North Greenville West Florida (5-1, 3-0 GSC) at West Alabama Valdosta State (5-1, 2-1 GSC) at Mississippi College West Georgia (3-2, 2-1 GSC) vs. Chowan University North Greenville (3-3, 2-2 GSC) at Delta State Mississippi College (2-3, 1-2 GSC) vs. Valdosta State Shorter University (2-4, 1-3 GSC) vs. Clark Atlanta University (non-conference) West Alabama (2-4, 1-3 GSC) vs. West Florida Chowan University (0-6, 0-4 GSC) at West Georgia

Scouting West Alabama

Nobles quickly called West Alabama’s record “fool’s gold.” The Tigers, who have only won one conference game, have faced some tough teams during the first half of the season. That includes nationally-ranked Angelo State, Delta State and West Georgia.

West Alabama also traveled to Limestone University, which was receiving votes in the AFCA poll during Week 2.

“I’ve been telling our guys, ‘Don’t buy into the record. Don’t buy into who they’ve lost to.’ That’s a good football team in Livingston,” Nobles said. “It’s going to be a tough environment. It’s going to be cold – something we’re preparing for. … Don’t let the record fool you.”

While West Alabama has averaged just 15 points per game in six games, it’s the run game that stands out on offense. Bry Webb has ran for 409 yards this season, though he’s only scored once on the ground.

The Tigers have also had to shuffle around at quarterback, Nobles mentioned, with Spencer Arceneaux, Tucker Melton and Jackson Abbott all seeing time. Arceneaux and Melton have both played in all six games with 438 passing yards each and three touchdowns. Abbott’s played in just three games and thrown for 54 yards.

Arceneaux has three interceptions while Melton has five picks.

“Bry Webb’s a really good player. They’ve got good receivers like Darius Nalls. … They feel like they have to run the football a little bit this year,” Nobles said. “I know they’ve had to shuffle at quarterback, but they can all play at a high level.”

It’s West Alabama’s defense, however, that stands out. The Tigers have allowed just an average of 218.67 yards passing per game, and 109.5 yards rushing per game. Led by Jamal Ellis’ three sacks, West Alabama has a team total 12 sacks.

They’ve also recorded a team total 42 tackles for a loss of 136 yards while recording nine interceptions and 21 pass breakups. West Alabama has also hurried the quarterback 24 times this season.

“They attack you. I’m sitting there, watching a lot of plays (on film) where it’s a 1-yard gain, a 2-yard gain, a 1-yard loss,” Nobles said. “Our guys know the challenge ahead of it. We’ve got to make sure we’re taking advantage of every rep because we don’t know what play is going to make or break this game on Saturday night.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF football takes on West Alabama on Saturday for GSC game