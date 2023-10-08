UWF Football: Run game reigns supreme in Argos' dominant victory over Shorter University

Going into the game against Shorter University, University of West Florida running back C.J. Wilson told the rest of the running back room that the Argos’ needed 400 yards on the ground on Saturday.

Up to this point in the season, the Argos only had a season-high of 200 yards at McKendree University in Week 2. Wilson led the team with 216 total yards on the ground with three touchdowns.

UWF got close on Saturday – earning a team total of 327 yards on 36 attempts, led by Wilson’s 153 yards – in its dominant 42-3 victory over Shorter at Pen Air Field.

'We're a part of history there': Two former UWF football players turned coaches remember early years of program

UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said he knew the team had the capability to break out for big gains on the ground, and was happy to finally see it come to fruition.

“We’ve had some close plays where I’ve been telling these guys, "‘Hey, we’re one guy away from breaking a big run for a touchdown,’” Nobles said. "Our guys finally did that tonight. Our (offensive) line did a great job answering the challenge.”

Three of the Argos’ six touchdowns were scored on the ground. Wilson, on the first play of the UWF’s seventh drive – after the defense forced a three-and-out from Shorter, and Virgil Lemons had a punt return of nearly 30 yards – ran in for a 36-yard touchdown on the outside.

He remained patient, waiting for a hole to be created by the offensive line. And once the coast was clear, Wilson was gone.

“I was just staying patient. Waiting on my blockers,” Wilson said. “It was good. … Just going out there and doing what we practice every week.”

The first quarter, despite what eventually turned out to be a lopsided score, was nothing to write home about. For either team.

UWF drove down the field in its opening drive, eventually missing a 36-yard field goal before Shorter was forced to punt at its own 43. While UWF scored a touchdown on the following drive with a 20-yard pass from Peewee Jarrett to Jakobe Quillen – who was all alone in the back corner of the endzone – Shorter marched down the field on the very next drive.

The Hawks kicked a 35-yard field goal to cut the deficit to four points. But Shorter ultimately never got past the Argos’ 30-yard line for the rest of the game.

“We stopped the run, so they started throwing the ball more. Our secondary proved they were where they’re supposed to be, got a couple picks,” linebacker Walker Robinson said. “I felt like, on all three levels, we were just playing great.”

Then the UWF offense took over.

"We have a very unselfish group on offense, I really feel that way. Our guys know that the only thing that matters is winning," Nobles said. "It doesn’t matter if we’re running the ball, throwing the ball. … As long as we win, that’s all that matters."

UWF (5-1, 3-0 Gulf South Conference) is now riding a three-game win streak after the Week 3 loss to Florida A&M University. The Argos, after Valdosta State lost to Delta State on Saturday, are also one of two remaining undefeated teams in conference play in the GSC.

“We know we’re in the toughest part of our schedule moving forward,” Nobles said. “We’re ready to play, and we’re excited about playing our best every week.”

This story will be updated.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF football tops Shorter University in Week 6 matchup at Pen Air Field