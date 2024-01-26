UWF Football: Ron Dickerson Jr. getting another stint as head coach at Benedict College

The University of West Florida football team will be looking for a new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Ron Dickerson Jr., who has been with the Argos since March 2022, has been hired as Benedict College's next head coach. Dickerson was the wide receivers coach for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and took the offensive coordinator role in 2023 under first-year head coach Kaleb Nobles.

Dickerson was introduced as head coach on Thursday.

"I have an incredible respect for Benedict College and its commitment to excellence," Dickerson said in a press release from Benedict College. "The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of HBCUs, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward. My family and I feel truly blessed and look forward to becoming a part of the Benedict community."

This is the second head-coaching stint for Dickerson, who was previously head coach at Division I Gardner-Webb from 2011-12. Dickerson has more than 27 years of coaching experience, dating back to 1997 when he was the run game coordinator at Alabama State under head coach Ron Dickerson, his father.

Benedict College, based in Columbia, South Carolina, is coming off back-to-back Southern Intercollegiate Athlete Conference championships and HBCU Division II national championships. The Tigers were the No. 1 seed in Super Region Two of the NCAA Division II playoffs, the same region UWF plays in, but fell in the second round against No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne.

Dickerson Jr. has had several stops along the way from 1997 to 2024, and also has some professional playing experience. After a four-year career at Arkansas, he played three seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, while also going to NFL Europe for two years in the 1990s.

Under Dickerson Jr.'s guidance, the Argos' offense was ranked 17th in Division II in passing offense and 20th in the nation in overall offense last season. In 2022, the team's passing attack ranked fifth in the nation in passing yards per completion.

Coach Ron Dickerson communicates with the sideline during during a timeout in the spring football game at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Last year, UWF averaged 258.5 yards passing per game, averaging 8.76 yards per attempt. The Argos had a total of 3,102 passing yards over the course of the campaign and 5,246 yards of total offense.

Dickerson Jr. has coached the likes of David Durden (now with the Dallas Cowboys), John Jiles (now the program's record holder for single-season receiving yards) and Caden Leggett.

Both Jiles and Leggett recently declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

"Benedict College was fortunate to have had a robust pool of applicants for the head football coach position," said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Benedict College's president. "After a long and thorough search, we believe Coach Dickerson is the ideal person to take Benedict College football to the next level. We welcome he and his family to Benedict and to the City of Columbia."

"After reviewing hundreds of applicants for the head coaching position, Coach Dickerson quickly stood out as someone who could step in immediately and continue the successful ways of this program," said Benedict College AD Willie Washington. "His experience at a wide variety of football levels, as well as at both HBCU and non-HBCU programs, will enhance our football program and take us to new heights. I believe his hard work ethic runs in his blood, learning from his father, who was a legendary coach."

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

