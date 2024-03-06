UWF football returns to Pen Air Field for spring football, gearing up for spring game

University of West Florida football head coach Kaleb Nobles was itching to get back on the field during National Signing Day about a month ago.

He wanted to hear helmets clacking against each other. He wanted to see wide receivers sprinting down the field. He wanted to see defensive backs trying to stop those wide receivers. Nobles wanted all the sights, smells and excitement that came with spring football.

And Nobles has gotten just that over the last few weeks, with returning Argos from the 2023 season plus mid-year transfers from other colleges, gearing up for the spring football game at Pen Air Field.

Fourteen mid-year transfers are playing on Pen Air Field for the first time. Well, some of them. Both Traevon Mitchell and Tyree Holloway, a defensive lineman and a wide receiver, transferred to UWF from Gulf South Conference rival Chowan University.

In the 2023 contest against at UWF, Holloway scored the Hawks’ lone touchdown of the game – a 75-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter as he sprinted up the field. Also in that game, Mitchell had six tackles (5 solo, 1 assisted) with a tackle for a loss of 4 yards.

Either way, since UWF is conducting an early spring football schedule – opting to end before the school’s spring break – Nobles said it benefits both players and coaches.

Coaches have more time to evaluate potential needs for the 2024 roster, while players have more time to recover with the team’s director of sports performance, Kent Morgan, and recover from possible surgeries further from the 2024 season.

"Being able to be done early before spring break gives our guys a chance to not have to cut practice in half. I don’t like having to worry about spring break in the middle,” Nobles said.

Eight of the transfers are in the trenches, either on the offensive or defensive side on the line. Nobles called that position one of the harder transitions for players going from high school to college.

So, with UWF being able to bring in the big guys with college experience, having them earlier I the spring allows more time to learn schemes and the installs.

“Really, from a high school aspect, the size isn’t a huge thing. But it’s really, more or less, the speed, because the defensive linemen are just as quick as linebackers at most levels – especially in this conference. … The guys who have transferred in, they’ve been really good players so far at their places. Now it’s the transition of our schemes for them,” Nobles said. “We’ve got a lot of guys coming back that played for us last year. We’ve got some battles that we’ve got to shore up. But they’re competitive. They want to compete with each other.”

On top of the new players, UWF’s coaching staff has some new additions. Between three new grad assistants, as well as new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Alvance Robinson, Nobles said all four new staff members have “added great value” to the Argos.

This is a return for Robinson, who previously coached the wide receivers during the 2019-20 seasons at UWF.

“We did some incredible things quarterback-wide receiver wise in 2019 and 2020,” Nobles said of Robinson. “His relationships, his attention to detail, is something that stood out to me while we were working as assistant coaches. I wanted to get him here and tried to get him here as quick as I can. He’s done a great job early on in spring football.”

One of those grad assistants, Maverick Wolfley, is a former Argo, as well. Wolfley played two seasons at tight end for UWF in 2021 and 2022, after transferring in from Akron.

“All three of the new grad assistants are doing a great job,” Nobles said. “Mav, having played here before, helps a lot because he knows the systems and what we want to do.”

The spring game is scheduled for March 21 at 6 p.m. where fans can get a first look at some of the players who will be featured in the fall.

“It’s great to be playing football, period, and see these guys firing. They’ve put a lot of hard work in since the semester ended,” Nobles said. “As we keep ramping up, we’ll keep that consistency rolling moving forward.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF football's transfers, new coaches, returners gear up for spring game