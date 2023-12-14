UWF Football: John McMullen, John Jiles named AP All-Americans for Division II

A couple University of West Florida football players racked up another award.

Defensive lineman John McMullen and wide receiver John Jiles both picked up All-America honors from the Associated Press for Division II. McMullen was named to the first team, while Jiles was named to the second team.

McMullen, who recently declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, led the Argos with 12.5 sacks for a total loss of 80 yards, compiling 22 tackles for a loss for an overall loss of 112 yards. He recorded 51 tackles (34 solo, 17 assisted) on the season.

UWF's John McMullen (5) chases after quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) during the Argos' 31-10 loss at Florida A&M University at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

McMullen also recorded three forced fumbles and hurried the quarterback six times throughout the season.

He joins offensive lineman Dalton Simpler and wide receiver David Durden as recent first-team All-Americans, both of them earning the honor in 2022.

West Florida's John Jiles goes in for the touchdown Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Pen Air Field at the University of West Florida. Valdosta State beat UWF 31-28.

Jiles, in his lone season with the Argos after transferring from Virginia Union, set the Argos’ single-season record for receiving yards with 1,255 yards in just 12 games – though he set the record in his 11th game of the season, which was UWF’s win against Chowan on Nov. 11.

Jiles added 16 touchdowns on the year, but made heads turn during his 277-yard, three-touchdown night at North Greenville University – where Jiles also set a single-game record for the Argos for receiving yards.

The honors keep piling up for a few UWF football players, who have recently been named All-GSC honorees, All-Region players or AFCA All-Americans.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: AP All-America: UWF's John Jiles, John McMullen earn Division II honors