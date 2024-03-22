UWF football hosted its spring scrimmage at Pen Air Field. Here are three observations.

College football is back.

Well, at least temporarily. The University of West Florida football team ended its spring season with an open-to-the-public practice on Thursday, where the Argos completed nine offensive series, plus conducted kickoffs, red zone drills and field goals.

It wasn't a typical exhibition game, with the offense squaring up against the defense. Players were flowing in and out the entire time, giving coaches plenty of chances to gather film in order to evaluate potential needs and areas for improvement heading into the 2024 season.

“Our group is competitive. Our guys like to play football. They like to go against each other. When you practice 14 times, it can get chippy at times, but our guys have kept their cool and have grown as a team," head coach Kaleb Nobles said after the live scrimmage. "I’m excited about the future in 2024 with this bunch. ...

"Our plan is we’re going to meet to watch some film and discuss that on both sides of the ball. … As soon as we get back from spring break, we’ll evaluate … and decide what we need to go get," Nobles added. "We’ve added some really good guys already … that got to go through spring ball. It won’t be near as many as last year, but obviously we’ve got to add guys depending on the roster situation. But I’m excited about the guys we have here already."

The Argos' defense reigned supreme. In all nine offensive drives, the defense allowed just one touchdown.

Stats were limited from the practice. Throughout the entire practice, T.J. Lane had 39 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback-wise, Marcus Stokes, who redshirted last season, threw for 39 yards and a touchdown. Michael Rich Jr., last year's backup to Peewee Jarrett, threw for 24 yards and had two passing touchdowns in red zone situations. Tony Bartolo, a transfer from Charleston Southern, threw for 20 yards and a touchdown.

“As the offensive play-caller, no, it doesn’t make me feel as good. But we still did some good things on offense. … Last year’s spring game was not great on offense at all," Nobles said. "But our defense is really good. Iron sharpens iron every day. We know our defense has a chance to do it again. Those coaches have done a phenomenal job."

The Argos will take the week off for spring break, before hitting the weight room starting the day after Easter. They'll train for a few weeks before a "dead week" followed by finals week and another week off. Then begins summer training, where a good number of players will stay local.

"I think we'll have a lot more guys staying in town, getting jobs here and working out here," linebacker Walker Robinson said, who was second on the team in tackles last season with 61 (41 solo, 20 assisted). "That’s going to be beneficial in our success in the fall.”

"I told the guys that the best times I’ve ever been around, you have a high percentage of players working out together during the summer," Nobles said. "The games are won building up to the season. The more people you have during the summer, the better off you are.”

Summer workouts will go until UWF returns for fall camp in early August. The Argos' regular season begins on Sept. 5 with a game against McKendree University.

"I hate sitting around, just doing staff meetings. … There’s great stuff to be done in meetings. If you’re a coach, you want to be on the field between the white lines," Nobles said. "I’m excited about getting back out here."

Here are three observations from the spring scrimmage from UWF.

Under second-year defensive coordinator Kavell Conner, the Argos aren't missing a beat

UWF bought into Kavell Conner's defensive schemes last year. Clearly, it worked, with some aggressive and suffocating defense.

Whether it was John McMullen, Walker, or several defensive backs making stops, opposing offenses had trouble – especially trying to run up the middle of the field.

A few of those top defensive guys, like McMullen, are gone now, however. But between a couple new schemes and blitzes, UWF's powerful defense broke through the offensive line several times on Thursday and "sacked" the quarterback (rather, ran by him as to avoid injury and referees blew the play dead).

“We did pretty good. A couple mistakes here and there, but, overall, I think we did a really good job. Communication is still a thing we need to work on, but our defensive line played amazing," Robinson said. "Lot of sacks tonight. ... We played physical tonight. It was good.”

Having Conner back for a second season allows some players to go through a third install, between the spring game in 2023, the 2023 regular season and this year's spring game.

Now, players are starting to "really take off," Nobles said.

"We put in a couple new blitzes, and we just perfected it. That showed tonight," Robinson said. "I believe it’s the culture we built starting last spring. We’re building off of it in the right way. We didn’t miss a beat from the fall. ...

"Coach Conner is a great defensive coordinator and he makes great plays. We all love him. We trust him. We bought in. And it’s showing.”

T.J. Lane stole the show on the ground; is he ready for an elevated role this fall?

TJ Lane (8) carries the ball during the Spring football game at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Out of the handful of running backs that competed on Thursday, Lane was able to find space a few times and broke off runs for moderate gains.

He was also part of a reverse play where Tony Bartolo handed the ball off to Lane, and Lane pitched it to Jakobe Quillen, who ran up the side of the field for a roughly 40-yard gain.

“That reverse, we just practiced that last week. It’s kind of a fresh play. I knew my job, and I knew my other teammates were going to do their job," Lane said. "We were all on the same page and made the big play.”

Lane played in just three games last season, recording 61 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Fifty-eight of those yards and the touchdown came against Shorter.

With a couple players gone due to graduation, Lane could see his role in the running back room elevated. Is he ready for the bigger role? He thinks so.

"Some of the plays I was able to make (Thursday), it wasn’t just me. It was the offensive line and the offense as a whole, doing their job. I just made the played and did what I was supposed to do. We’ve been working on those plays all spring, so I know it like the back of my hand now," Lane said. "I'm ready for the opportunity. ... I think I'm going to do well. I just have to step up and make my other teammates believe in me, and show them what I can do on the field."

Jamontez Woods is also back for the Argos after gaining the second-most rushing yards for the team, trailing just C.J. Wilson, who graduated.

"Jamontez and T.J. have done a great job all spring," Nobles said. "Our defense is not easy to run the ball on.”

Who will the starting quarterback be for UWF?

Quarterback Marcus Stokes (3) looks for an open receiver during the Spring football game at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The Argos ran through three quarterbacks in the scrimmage between Bartolo, Stokes and Rich. Stokes and Rich saw limited playing time last season, playing backup to Peewee Jarrett, who is now preparing for the NFL Draft.

Jarrett's strength was his arm, and he could "throw it a country mile," Nobles said. He was able to escape the pocket and scramble, but limited his running last season to avoid injury compared to previous years.

Now, Nobles has three quarterbacks who present different playstyles compared to Jarrett. Rich, Stokes and Bartolo could still roll out of the pocket and turn on the jets, and also relied on shorter passes with bullet-like speed.

"We probably won’t make an announcement until the guy runs out on Sept. 5 for the first snap. Everybody in that room has done good things in their own right," Nobles said. "They know it's going to be a one-man show once you start the fall. ...

"Obviously, these guys are a little different, right? They do things well in their own right. I’m excited about them, molding the offense around those guys."

There's still some time before the fall starts, but it's possible to see an even more balanced split between the run and pass game once the Argos take the field in September.

"I always want to try and stay as close to 50-50 as I can. You don’t know who your team is going to be until you step our for that first game. We felt we have a good balance," Nobles said. "It’ll be good for those guys in the fall coming up.”

"“I think it’s still a split-decision between a run and a pass. The offensive line has been working all year. I lean on them to get yards. But the quarterbacks and receivers are getting on the same page. They’re still working," Lane said. "I think it’s going to be a complete team come the fall.”

