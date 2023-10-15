UWF Football: The defense did its job against West Alabama. The offense failed to respond.

The University of West Florida football team’s defense wasn’t the problem.

The Argos gave their offense, what seemed like, every chance to get back in the low-scoring game at the University of West Alabama on Saturday. The Tigers were limited to just 210 yards of total offense.

Of the 14 West Alabama drives – not including its final drive where the Tigers went in victory formation and ran out the remaining minimal time in the game – the UWF defense allowed its opponents to cross midfield four times. One of those drives, the Tigers started at the UWF 29-yard line after the Argos turned it over on downs.

Two of the drives resulted in West Alabama scores: one touchdown, and one field goal after the Tigers got as far as the UWF 13. West Alabama did get to the Argos’ 38 in the contest, but opted for a short punt.

“They did the same thing they’ve been doing all year. It’s no different from how they’ve been playing. They played well. They gave us chances on offense. We just didn’t score when it mattered the most,” UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said. “Our defense is lights out and gives us a chance every game. We’ve got to execute a lot better on offense."

But the Argo offense couldn’t get anything going. They went three-and-out four times in the game, and got into the redzone twice – both times resulting in a field goal.

Quarterback Peewee Jarrett was sacked three times in the contest, and only going 13-for-32 in the air with 158 yards passing with an interception during the Argos’ final offensive drive.

Nobles was quick to take blame.

“I didn’t call a good game offensively. I didn’t get our guys in rhythm. … I told our team that in the locker room. This one’s on me,” Nobles said. “I take full responsibility. Our guys know that in the locker room. We just didn’t have our best night and unfortunately we got exposed on the road like this.”

UWF had an excellent chance to take a lead in the game after Jarrett connected with wide receiver John Jiles for a 57-yard reception immediately following an Argo interception. The long pass got the Argos down to the West Alabama 3-yard line.

But then C.J. Wilson tried to run up the middle, ultimately losing 3 yards. Then Jarrett was under pressure, throwing a quick, short pass to Wilson but ended up behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of 6 yards. Another similar play then recorded a loss of 1 yard.

Griffin Cerra came in to kick the 31-yard field goal, rounding out the 10-6 final score.

“(West Alabama) brought some pressure on some certain plays tonight that we’ve got to find a way offensively to make things work. Our guys know that it’s part of play-calling, and I’ve got to help them out,” Nobles said. “But we’ve got to execute as well – and they know that.”

UWF (5-2, 3-1 Gulf South Conference) stays on the road with a 3 p.m. game on Saturday at No. 8 Delta State in Cleveland, Mississippi. The Statesmen are undefeated on the season after topping North Greenville University.

“There is no change in focus. We’ve got to be at our best. We’ve got to play at a high level. We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to be able to execute and do our job whenever it matters the most, no matter who’s lined up across from us,” Nobles said. “We’ve got to play better, and that starts at me as head coach and the offensive coordinator.”

This story will be updated.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF football falls to West Alabama on the road in low-scoring game