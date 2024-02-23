UWF football brings on Alvance Robinson as offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach

A familiar face is returning to the University of West Florida football team to fill a vacancy left on the coaching staff.

The Argos announced Friday that Alvance Robinson will be UWF's new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. The job opened up after Ron Dickerson Jr. left to become the head coach at Division II Benedict College, where he also took three assistant coaches from the Argos with him – Mike Beaudry, Shea Campbell and Jarrod Sanders.

Robinson's name should sound relatively familiar to the UWF faithful. Robinson was the assistant coach for wide receivers during the 2019-20 seasons, helping coach a strong receiver room that propelled the Argos to the National Championship in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled.

Robinson coached the likes of Tate Lehtio and Quentin Randolph, who both had over 1,000 yards receiving each during the 2019 season. The wide receiver room had 4,056 yards on 269 receptions and 41 touchdowns during that 2019 campaign.

Since leaving the Panhandle, Robinson went on to be an assistant coach and pass game coordinator at Division I Gardner-Webb from 2021-22. Last year, Robinson joined the professional ranks and coached the wide receivers with the D.C. Defenders of the XFL (now combined into the UFL with the USFL), where the Defenders won the XFL North Division and made it to the league Championship Game.

"Alvance is a great addition to our staff with great experience coaching on the college and professional football levels," head coach Kaleb Nobles said in a press release. "Alvance knows football, knows UWF and was a big part of our success in winning a National Championship in 2019. We are excited to get Alvance back to UWF."

In the press release from UWF, it was noted that Robinson was a four-year standout at Alabama State from 2002-05, and became the fourth ASU wide receiver in program history to surpass 1,000 yards in a single season.

Robinson, after graduating, worked out for several NFL teams before playing a year in Saskatchewan in the Canadian Football League. From 2007-14, he played in the Arena Football League before going into coaching.

In Robinson's coaching career, he's had 10 former players go professional to the NFL, CFL and AFL.

"It definitely feels like I never left," Robinson said in the press release. "I already have a great rapport with Coach Nobles from our two years working together before. When he called me to come back, it was something I couldn't turn down. This program is in really good hands and I love what he is doing with the program."

On social media, Robinson said he was "thankful for this opportunity and ready to get to work" with the Argos.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Alvance Robinson named UWF's offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach