UWF Football: Argos sign 23 players on National Signing Day, including three local stars

The Argos are restocking and reloading for the 2024 season.

This is second-year head coach Kaleb Nobles' first full recruiting cycle, after being introduced as head coach in December 2022. That means, for recruits who have signed with UWF football entering the 2024 season, Nobles has been in communication with them every step of the way.

UWF signed 23 new players on National Signing Day on Wednesday, 22 of which are coming from high school programs. The remaining new player is a junior college transfer. The group includes 17 players from Florida and six from Alabama. Twelve are offense and 11 are defense.

"A lot of really good guys that we’re signing. We’re trying to build some depth in the offensive lineman and defensive lineman rooms. We can’t have enough of those guys, in my opinion, in order to be great in the trenches," Nobles told the PNJ on Wednesday. "Now we’re trying to stack the athletes around them.”

On top of the 23 new players signed Wednesday, the Argos also have 14 mid-year transfers who enrolled at UWF in January. Nobles noted those players have been training for about a month with UWF coaches and staff.

A good chunk of those mid-year transfers, eight to be exact, are on the offensive and defensive lines. Nobles said that the battle in the trenches is sometimes the "hardest transition" from high school to college, so to have players with college football experience already is a plus.

"We know there is going to be a little bit of a learning curve (for the high school players), but we have mid-year guys who have done it," Nobles said. "Those guys who have already proven it, that stuff translates pretty quickly."

It hasn't been that long since Nobles, a former UWF quarterback during the inaugural season, was a high school recruit and basking in the National Signing Day celebration. But things have changed for the second-year head coach.

Everything in terms of signing a letter of intent is done electronically.

"Coach (Steve) Saulnier, we were going to send him to sit by the fax machine and wait for (some signings) to come in. But nobody faxes anything anymore. … We were going to have him wait there all day," Nobles said with a laugh.

There's more emphasis on social media, making things public. But that's OK, Nobles said – because National Signing Day is about the football players.

"Now, a bunch of social media stuff happens that gets posted. At the end of the day, we all love that stuff, because it’s for the kids," Nobles said. "It’s the kids’ day to be recognized to show what they’ve earned, to make it public where they’re going to play college football."

Of the new signees and mid-year transfers, UWF was able to keep a few players local. That includes Navarre defensive back Tyrell Marshall, West Florida quarterback John Nicholas, and Milton offensive lineman Ryan Hunt. Hunt is a mid-year transfer from Middle Tennessee State University.

"Any time we can sign a good, local player like Tyrell is big for us. ... We think he's going to have a change to make an impact for us pretty early (in his career)," Nobles said. "And Ryan is a good player in his own right and did a lot of good things at Milton. ... We think he can have a bright future as well."

Nobles, when talking about Nicholas, noted his pocket presence and quick release. Plus, Nicholas, who stands at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, has good size.

Notably, UWF was also able to snag a couple Gulf South Conference transfers. Both Traevon Mitchell (defensive lineman) and Tyree Holloway (wide receiver) transferred from Chowan.

Holloway finished fourth in the GSC in receiving yards in 2023, and had a 75-yard touchdown reception at UWF during the regular season. Mitchell led Chowan with 57 tackles, 14 of which were for a loss. That was second-best in the GSC, behind former UWF defensive lineman John McMullen.

We had the fortune of playing him the last game of the season, so we saw all his games. He just kept popping out. He made a big impact," Nobles said of Mitchell. "Traevon’s motor is relentless. He never took a play off. That’s what we love about him."

Here's a full list of the 23 new signees to UWF.

OFFENSE

Caden Anderson (OL), Enterprise HS (Enterprise, Alabama)

Channing Clabaugh (TE), Rockledge HS (Melbourne, Florida)

Ty'ray Davis (QB), Wekiva HS (Orlando, Florida)

Owen Draves (OL), Mount Dora Christian Academy (Orlando, Florida)

Jayiah Gardner (OL), Cottondale HS (Cottondale, Florida)

Weston Gruttadauria (OL), Riverview HS (Riverview, Florida)

Jabari Murphy (WR), Elmore County HS (Elmore County, Alabama)

John Nicholas (QB), West Florida HS (Pensacola, Florida)

Myles Simmons (WR), St. Augustine HS (St. Augustin, Florida)

Jonathan Thames (OL), Elmore County HS (Elmore County, Alabama)

Anthony Vaglienti (WR), Fletcher HS (Jacksonville, Florida)

Hunter Wood (TE), Sulligent HS (Sulligent, Alabama)

DEFENSE

Cam Anderson (LB), Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida)

Ben Conken (LB), Cottage Hill Christian Academy (Mobile, Alabama)

Jeremiah Dean (LB), Bishop Verot HS (Fort Myers, Florida)

Tyrell Marshall (DB), Navarre HS (Navarre, Florida)

LavarIus "RJ" McCullough (DL), Wharton HS (Tampa, Florida)

Tony Newsome (DB), West Orange HS/LA Valley College (Apopka, Florida)

Lorenzo Payne (DL), Apopka HS (Apopka, Florida)

Tavarrius Powell-Chestnut (LB/DE), West Orange HS (Orlando, Florida)

Carson Ratliff (LB), Faith Academy (Mobile, Albama)

Aaron Reabe (DL), Bishop Moore HS (Orlando, Florida)

Kevin Roberts (DL), Apopka HS (Apopka, Florida)

MID-YEAR TRANSFERS

Here's a list of the mid-year transfers that joined the Argos last month, including their previous school and hometown

Riyon Adams (OL); Vidalia, Georgia – Savannah State (D2)

Adam Aiken (DL); Raleigh, North Carolina – St. Augustine University (D2)

Tony Bartalo (QB); Tampa, Florida – Charleston Southern (D1)

Ryan Cunningham (DB); East Lake, Florida – Southeastern University (NAIA)

Blake Durham (WR); Montgomery, Alabama – Hutchinson Community College (JUCO)

Shane Elam (OL); Clearwater, Florida – US Naval Academy (D1)

Tyree Holloway (WR); Jacksonville, Florida – Chowan (D2)

Ryan Hunt (OL); Milton, Florida – Middle Tennessee State University (D1)

Levi Johnson (OL); Miami, Florida – Lake Erie College (D2)

Trevon "Tre" Kemmerlin (WR); Enterprise, Alabama – Central Georgia Tech (JUCO)

Shawan Lewis (DL); Baltimore, Maryland – Bowie State (D2)

Michael Lott (WR); Miami, Florida – Hinds Community College (JUCO)

Traevon Mitchell (DL); Waldorf, Maryland – Chowan (D2)

Jaden Thompson (DL); Griffin, Georgia – LA Valley College (JUCO)

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF football brings in 23 signees, mid-year transfers on National Signing Day