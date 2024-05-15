UWE returns to action for Total Chaos

May 15—United Wrestling Entertainment is set to return to Cherokee County on Saturday, May 18.

UWE's stacked roster returns to the Markoma Gym at 6:30 for Total Chaos presented by X-Press Stop.

The event will feature The Man they Call Fuel, Apex Women's Champion Violet Payne, Tag Team Champions Warhawk and Seth Daniels, amongst other wrestlers set to compete at the event.

The promotion is also touting the return of a mystery former UWE World Champion.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale at all X-Press Stops, while tickets are $12 at the door.