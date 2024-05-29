UW women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley adds coaching veteran Frozena Jerro to staff

MADISON – By hiring Frozena Jerro, Wisconsin coach Marisa Moseley added another experienced voice to her coaching staff.

Next season will be Jerro’s 28th as a college coach, a run that included a four-year run as the head coach of a Cal State Northridge. She spent six years at her latest stop, Cleveland State, where she helped the Vikings win 68% of their games, reach the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and win the Horizon League regular-season title this past season.

Jerro fills the spot left by Tiffany Morton, who was hired as the head coach at Division II West Alabama in April.

"I am thrilled to announce the hiring of Frozena Jerro as our new assistant coach," Moseley stated in a press release. "She comes to Madison following a successful twenty-year career as an assistant, highlighted by several NCAA tournament appearances. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position and is a proven developer of both players and women. I am confident she will help take us to the next level."

The addition of Jerro gives UW a second former Division I head coach among its assistants. Margaret McKeon was the head coach at Boston University when Moseley played there as well as at New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Jerro was named the Big Sky Conference coach of the year and led the Matadors to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in her first season, 1988-99.

This will mark the first time Moseley has worked with Jerro, but she was an assistant to McKeon at New Jersey Institute of Technology during the 2009-10 season. McKeon and Jerro were also assistant coaches at Houston for two seasons (1993-95).

"I am thrilled and deeply appreciative to become a part of Coach Moseley's staff at the University of Wisconsin," Jerro said in the release. "She is a proven champion, and I admire her dedication to advancing our sport, as well as the leadership she offers in guiding the young women we have the privilege to coach. It's an exciting era for Badger Women's Basketball! I feel honored to have the chance to contribute my experience, love for the game, and mentorship to further build upon the remarkable strides made by an exceptional staff and committed, talented student-athletes."

