UW-Whitewater falls one victory short of Division III national baseball championship

In the end, with a national championship at stake, UW-Whitewater ran out of pitching and couldn't muster enough timely hits.

The result: fifth-seeded Misericordia outlasted third-seeded Whitewater, 10-5, in Game 3 of the championship series Thursday in Eastlake, Ohio.

Less than an hour after Whitewater pounded five home runs in a 16-10 victory in Game 2 of the best-of-three series, Misericordia forced the Warhawks to use three pitchers in the first inning of the title game.

Starter Cade Berendt retired just two hitters and allowed six runs on four hits. Jack Hagen, who pitched the ninth inning of Game 2, came on but gave up a run on two hits and didn't retire a batter.

When reliever Logan Eisenbarth finally recorded the third out of the inning, Misericordia had six hits and a 7-0 lead.

The Cougars (44-11) made that early lead hold up. Starter Connor Maryniak pitched 7 ⅓ solid innings (four earned runs), reliever Matt Lanzendorfer pitched 1 ⅔ scoreless innings and the Cougars pounded out 14 hits against five Whitewater pitchers.

Whitewater finished the season (45-12) one victory short of its third national title under John Vodenlich, who led the Warhawks to titles in 2005 and 2014.

Vodenlich finished his 21st season as the Warhawks' head coach with a 728-229-1 mark. The 16-10 victory in Game 2 allowed Vodenlich to tie former UW-Oshkosh coach Tom Lechnir (728-292-1) for the most victories in WIAC history.

A victory in Game 3 of the series would have pushed Vodenlich past Lechnir.

That will have to wait until next season.

