UW volleyball releases 2024 schedule

Jun. 7—The University of Wyoming volleyball team announced its full 2024 schedule under second-year head coach Kaylee Prigge on Thursday, with the regular season opening on Aug. 30.

The Cowgirls will host 12 home matches this fall, including nine Mountain West matches and the UniWyo Invitational from Sept. 19-21. UW will welcome Coppin State, Albany and Utah for the home nonconference tournament.

UW is coming off its first national postseason appearance since 2019, as it advanced to the Super 16 of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship last season. The Cowgirls posted a 22-10 mark, including starting the season with a program-record 11 consecutive wins.

UW returns a pair of All-MW performers in Kasia Partyka and Rylee Schulz. Partyka led the conference in assists in 2023 with 10.74 per set, and her 1,299 total assists last season ranked 12th in the nation. The mark also ranked seventh in UW history for a single season.

Schulz was an honorable mention selection last season. She was fifth in the league in kills per set (3.28) and ninth in points per (3.77).

Conference play for UW opens Sept. 26 with a weekend trip at Nevada before traveling to defending MW champion Utah State on Sept. 28. The Cowgirls host their MW home-opener Oct. 3 against Fresno State.

The Cowgirls report to camp Aug. 7.