UW unveils chrome, iridescent ‘Husky Royalty’ uniforms

The University of Washington Football unveiled its new uniforms for Game 7 against Arizona State University.

The ‘Husky Royalty’ uniforms showcase chrome and iridescent details.

There are new all-chrome helmets, iridescent shoulders, ‘bow down’ detailing, and more.

The comments had mixed reviews:

“Those are SIIIIICKKKKK,” said one person.

“I really don’t like the chrome-type helmets,” said another.

“I’m not sure I love the helmet but will need to see them for real. Love the rest!” said one fan.

UW and ASU will face off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Seattle.