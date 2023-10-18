UW unveils chrome, iridescent ‘Husky Royalty’ uniforms
The University of Washington Football unveiled its new uniforms for Game 7 against Arizona State University.
The ‘Husky Royalty’ uniforms showcase chrome and iridescent details.
There are new all-chrome helmets, iridescent shoulders, ‘bow down’ detailing, and more.
— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 17, 2023
The comments had mixed reviews:
“Those are SIIIIICKKKKK,” said one person.
“I really don’t like the chrome-type helmets,” said another.
“I’m not sure I love the helmet but will need to see them for real. Love the rest!” said one fan.
UW and ASU will face off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Seattle.