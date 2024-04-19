UW rodeo to host Laramie River Rendezvous

Apr. 19—The University of Wyoming rodeo team will close its regular season by hosting the Laramie River Rendezvous this weekend inside Hansen Arena.

Rodeo action starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with Sunday's competition starting at 11 a.m. The rodeo presents student-athletes with one last opportunity to qualify for this summer's College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.

"We have student-athletes with opportunities to make the college finals, and this is their last opportunity to do so," UW coach Seth Glause said. "It's going to be an exciting event. It's going to be exciting for our students, and exciting for our fans."

In order to qualify for the CNFR, athletes must be ranked in the top three of Central Rocky Mountain Region in their respective events.

Bodie Mattson paces the Cowboys, sitting at No. 2 in the men's all-around with 1,015 total points. His position includes the top spot in tie-down roping at 580, and he's third in team roping header at 435. John Jensen is third in the all-around with 925.

UW has thoroughly controlled the team roping header standings. Westen Mills sits atop with 525, while Rio Nutter isn't far behind at 460.

Kaden Berger is first in steer roping at 575, while teammate David Gallagher is second at 495. Colton Farrow is third in bareback riding at 620.

Emmit Ross is third in bull riding at 430, while Troupe Coors is third in team roping heeler at 435.

Landry Haugen spearheads the Cowgirls' roster and is positioned third in the women's all-around at 1,027.5 points.

UW is dominating breakaway roping, owning the top three spots led by Jordyn McNamee at 570. Haugen and Olivia Lay are second and third at 432.5 and 402.5, respectively.

McKenna McNeill holds the second spot in barrel racing at 565. Riata Day is third in goat tying at 760.

"The men's team has really come on this spring," Glause said. "The women's team is very strong. It's been an exciting season for both of them."

The Cowboys lead the CRMR team standings, boasting 4,535 points. Gillette College and Casper College round out the top three at 4,190 and 3,715, respectively.

Gillette sits in first in the women's team standings at 3,093.33. The Cowgirls are second at 2,532.50, and Laramie County Community College is third at 1,937.50.