UW RB Jamari Ferrell running with confidence this spring

Apr. 19—LARAMIE — Jamari Ferrell was all smiles when asked about the makeup of the University of Wyoming's running back room this spring.

The 5-foot-8, 194-pound senior transferred to the Cowboys last offseason from Saddleback Community College in California. In a reserve role, Ferrell tallied 188 yards and a touchdown on 52 carries last fall.

UW had a down year by its own standards rushing the ball, ranking seventh in the Mountain West in rushing offense at 158.5 yards per game. With the returning talent the Cowboys have in the backfield, Ferrell doesn't expect that trend to last long.

"It's the best position on the whole team, hands down," Ferrell told WyoSports with a laugh last Saturday. "We have four guys who could easily start. I think that just makes us 10 times better. Every time I come out here, I just thank God that I get to compete against those guys.

"The fact that it's high-level competition every single day makes me a better player, and that's all I'm looking for. I'm looking to get better every single day, and that's how you get on the field."

The Cowboys return leading rusher Harrison Waylee, who totaled 947 yards and five touchdowns on 164 carries. Dawaiian McNeely is also working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and is expected to return to the field for fall camp.

UW bolstered its running back room with the addition of North Carolina transfer D.J. Jones this offseason, and Sam Scott has impressed first-year head coach Jay Sawvel this spring. With depth being such a crucial element in college football, Ferrell is excited to see what UW's staple of backs can accomplish this season.

"We all have different running styles," Ferrell said. "(Running backs coach Gordie) Haug is really good at getting us all in at different times. I can be used in everything. I can catch, I can run, and they're looking to use me in the passing game, too.

"Honestly, I can do everything, and I feel like all the right guys can do pretty much do everything, it's just a different style with how we do it. Our styles are different, but I feel like it's just going to help us as a team."

Part of Ferrell's enthusiasm this spring is the implementation of a new offense in Laramie. The Cowboys hired former Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson in the same position after the departure of Tim Polasek, and the different offensive styles have flashed during UW's spring practices this month.

"It's going to be fun," Ferrell said. "That's all I know: It's going to be so fun. As you can see from all the practices, the ball is in the air a lot more. We're catching deep balls. (During last weekend's open scrimmage), we completed like four deep balls. That didn't happen nearly as much last year.

"We're making plays that we used to not make and that we need to make at this level. What coach Johnson has for us is amazing, and it's perfect for what we have here. ... We're still a little bit rusty, and that's because we're still learning the offense, but once we get in the groove of things, we're going to be disgusting."

Ferrell's made a handful of explosive plays during UW's two open spring practices, and his athleticism has caught the eye of Sawvel.

"Jamari has made a big improvement from last fall to now," Sawvel said after last Saturday's scrimmage. "Jamari, in the fall, when we'd be running in non-contact drills, was on the ground a lot. He was out of control. His body was out of control. I see him in much more control right now, and it shows, even when you get in live scenarios now.

"... His emergence gives us another really good running back, so, I think between Harrison, D.J., Jamari and McNeely coming back in the fall, that's an obvious strength of our offense is the depth and quality at running back."

Ferrell's ability to prove his place at the Division I level last fall did wonders for his confidence. His belief in himself is the biggest thing he wants to carry with him into summer workouts and fall camp.

"For me, I think the experience was the main thing," Ferrell said. "Last year, we had a lot of guys with a lot of experience, and it was a really good team.

"Obviously, some guys can come in and be stars right away, but I think experience is the main thing when it comes to (succeeding at this level). Last year was a great experience for me. ... Now, going into this year, I have a bunch of confidence, and I think it's showing."

While UW's depth chart at running back won't be settled until August, Ferrell's goal going into his second season in Laramie is simple.

"Win," Ferrell said with a smile. "That's what we want to do is win. I think that's part of coach Sawvel's culture. I wouldn't say I have too many goals just for myself, but as a team, we're all focused on that one goal, and that's just to win.

"That's what everybody wants to do, and that's what we're all hungry for. I just want to win games, and I want to help my team win games as best as I can and put Wyoming on the map like we all want to."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.