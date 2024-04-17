UW QB Carson May enters transfer portal

Apr. 16—LARAMIE — University of Wyoming quarterback Carson May entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon midway through the school's spring portion of the season.

May was rated a four-star quarterback by Rivals out of high school before signing with Iowa. After redshirting as a freshman, May transferred to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas before joining the Cowboys last summer. He sat out last season due to transfer rules.

May was ranked the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class and played at Jones High in Oklahoma. He was named the 2021 Oklahoma Class 2A player of the year and earned first team all-state honors.

Over his high school career, May threw for 8,549 yards and 87 touchdowns, adding 1,366 yards and 32 scores on the ground. May was mostly orchestrating UW's fourth-team offense during the team's open scrimmage last weekend at War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys still have four quarterbacks on the roster this spring and will add an incoming freshman in the summer. Evan Svoboda and Jayden Clemons are likely No. 1-2 on the depth chart, respectively, followed by redshirt freshman Kaden Anderson and walk-on Gage Brooks.

Freshman Deyon Batiste will join the Cowboys out of Houston after graduating high school. The 6-foot-5 quarterback decommitted from Iowa State before signing with UW in December.

