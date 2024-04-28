UW OT and Laramie High grad Frank Crum signs with Broncos

Apr. 27—LARAMIE — Frank Crum's big day at last month's NFL Scouting Combine paid off this weekend.

The former University of Wyoming offensive tackle was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent Saturday, Crum said in a text message to WyoSports. He was projected to be a sixth-round pick in this weekend's NFL draft by the league's website.

Crum, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound Laramie native, tied for the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among offensive linemen at the combine at 4.94 seconds. The third-generation Cowboy played right tackle for the majority of his college career before moving to left tackle for his final season.

Crum was a first team All-Mountain West selection last fall and was named third team All-MW in 2022 by Pro Football Focus. He started 49 games at tackle throughout his six-year college career. He graduated from Laramie High in 2018.

"I will be pursuing an NFL career after this. Wherever that takes me, it takes me," Crum told WyoSports before last year's Arizona Bowl. "I'm at peace with myself at football, but I'm going to give it my all until someone else tells me that it's my time to be done with this great game."

Crum's dad, Gary, was a team captain on UW's offensive line in 1981 and earned All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a senior. His grandfather, Earl, lettered for the Cowboys in 1940.

"It was a childhood dream that I got to live out," Crum said about playing at UW. "To represent my state and my town is something that I took a lot of pride in. I hope I did them right."

