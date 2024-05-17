UW-Oshkosh Softball wins clash of the Titans to inch closer to Super Regional berth

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time in UW-Oshkosh softball program history, the Titans hosted an NCAA regional, and on Friday, UWO had a chance to book a double-elimination day for Saturday (giving Oshkosh two chances to grab one win to advance to the Super Regionals). But before getting there, the Titans had to win the first game of the day against Illinois Wesleyan.

Although it took UWO until the fifth inning to nab its first hit, the pitching and defense shined and kept IWU scoreless the entire game. That allowed Morgan Rau to capitalize with an RBI double in the seventh, making it 1-0, and sending the Titans into Saturday with multiple chances to advance to their first Super Regional in seven years.

UW-Oshkosh plays at 11 a.m. with history on the line.

