UW-Oshkosh softball secures spot in Super Regionals

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After missing out on the division three NCAA tournament Super Regionals last season, the UW-Oshkosh softball team clinched a berth to Supers on Saturday with a convincing 8-3 win over St. Benedict.

Sophomore Sydney Rau led the way with three hits, while junior Brianna Davis and freshman Haylie Wittman tallied a pair of RBIs each.

Check out the full highlights and postgame reaction in the video above.

