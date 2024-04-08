UW-Oshkosh gymnastics completes three-peat, Lauren Karnitz and players join Sports Xtra

(WFRV) – A couple weeks ago, UW-Oshkosh gymnastics won the its third-straight NCGA Division III National Championship. Earlier this week, the team returned to campus for what’s turned into an annual tradition ever since the Titans kickstarted this stretch of titles in 2022.

Check out the full interview with UWO head coach Lauren Karnitz, as well as senior Emily Buffington and junior Mia Lucero.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.