UW opens fall camp with championship goals in mind

Aug. 7—LARAMIE — As University of Wyoming football players filtered into the team's indoor practice facility Friday afternoon, one couldn't help but notice an upbeat vibe surrounding the Cowboys.

Part of this can be explained by the natural excitement from the first practice of fall camp, evidenced by the ear-to-ear smiles being worn by UW veterans like Ayden Eberhardt, Azizi Hearn and Garrett Crall. There was also a sense of normalcy spurred by a face-to-face media day, a welcome sight following a season littered with Zoom calls.

Perhaps more prevalent than anything, however, was the presence of lofty expectations — and a team that welcomes them.

Ever since the end of last season, the Cowboys haven't been shy to state their goal for 2021: bringing the program's first Mountain West championship to Laramie. With 21 returning starters and a newfound focus on the ultimate prize, this might be their best chance yet.

"That's something I look forward to every day," said junior running back Xazavian Valladay, the MW's top rusher in each of the past two seasons. "I think about it every time we practice, and I always have that vision in my head of hoisting that trophy."

"It would mean the most," added senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt. "Wyoming has given me anything and everything. I came here as a walk-on, and after two years or whatever, I got a scholarship. For all the opportunities they've given me, I owe Wyoming as much as I could ever think of.

"It would be awesome to bring back a Mountain West championship, and that's the goal. The bottom line is that's what we want, and that's what we've been working on all offseason."

As first-team all-conference linebacker Chad Muma is quick to note, the Cowboys' pursuit of an MW title is more than a mantra. It's a mentality, and one that's been reiterated through their attitude in every practice, workout session and meeting since last year.

"That's a huge team goal for us, and it's something we've discussed since last year," Muma said. "You don't become a champion when you're holding up the trophy. You become a champion through the work you do back then, so you have to work like a champion. That's the different attitude that we've had this offseason, to have a championship mindset and work toward that. I think we're in a good place right now for that to possibly happen."

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl is well aware of the challenging nature of turning preseason hopes into championship realizations. He was on the jubilant side of the journey when he won three consecutive national titles at North Dakota State, sparking the greatest dynasty in the history of FCS football. He's also been on the other side of it, when the Cowboys earned the right to host the 2016 Mountain West championship game, only to lose a 27-24 heartbreaker to San Diego State.

Through the years, Bohl has realized that visualizing a championship is an integral part in achieving one. As such, he's more than willing to support his players as they vocalize their expectations.

"We put that out there way back in the wintertime," Bohl said. "We've come close at times, and to do that is a daunting task. But if you can't see it, you can't seize it. Within the leadership of our football team, that's what they're shooting for — and I'm certainly supportive."

Working behind the scenes

Several individuals in UW's football program have been in the spotlight at times throughout the offseason, whether it be new offensive coordinator Tim Polasek or national award watchlist honorees such as Muma, Valladay and junior center Keegan Cryder.

One name that won't be called out over the speakers at War Memorial Stadium, however, has played a vital part in the optimism exuded by UW's players.

Eric Donoval is entering his second season as the Cowboys' Director of Sports Performance, and his fourth overall with the program. As a result of Donoval and his support staff's efforts, Valladay believes fans will see a "stronger, faster and more explosive" team when they take the field this year.

"Coach E and the rest of his staff play a major role," the two-time first-team all-conference back said. "A lot of people might not understand, because some people on the staff and team are under the microscope. But Coach E has had a great plan to make us stronger, faster and more explosive on the field. You'll see changes on the field when we're able to fly around and make plays. I feel like we're making great steps, and I can't wait to see what else happens."

Strength in numbers

With all but one starter from last season set to return, the Cowboys are blessed with depth across the board. The offensive and defensive lines are prime examples of this strength in numbers.

Offensively, Wyoming brings back eight linemen that have started at some point in their college careers. For Cryder and his fellow O-linemen, this experience provides a sense of comfort, knowing that the next man up isn't a stranger to the moment.

"Now, not only have we played the starter a lot, we've probably played the backup a lot, too," Cryder said. "If we have a guy go down, we won't skip a beat in having somebody else come in and take his place."

UW's D-line finds itself in a similar situation.

The Cowboys ranked in the top 30 in the country in 10 different defensive categories last year, with several players receiving more action than anticipated during an unusual 2020 season. Crall missed the first three games of the season at defensive end, with the Cowboys dropping two of these contests, and allowing a combined 71 points during these losses. His absence was a blessing in disguise in a sense, however, as players such as DeVonne Harris, Jordan Bertagnole and Gavin Meyer were able to gain experience they might not have under different circumstances.

"It wasn't really a matter of if they could, it was more a matter of them just believing in themselves," Crall said. "I really became a coach for a little while at practice and tried to help those guys out and give them confidence, because all of us have been there at some point. They went in there and did what they had to do. They played well, and thinking about all the depth we have, I'm sure we're one of the most experienced defensive end position groups in the country."

Paired with one of the top cornerback duos in the Mountain West, UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel is eager to watch his line attempt to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

"The defensive end position will be a strength for us because there's a lot of depth, experience and talent," Sawvel said. "That's one position that's a strength, then I think we have two of the upper-end corners in our conference with C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn. Anytime that you have those two things in combination ... you look at the NFL, guys who cover people and guys who pass rush get paid."

New, but familiar

The majority of the pieces from the 2020 season are back for UW, but there is one significant change on the offensive side of the ball.

Polasek has taken over as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator, replacing Brent Vigen, who was hired as Montana State's head coach in February. But while Polasek is entering just his first season at Wyoming, he's quite familiar with his new boss.

Polasek served as an assistant under Bohl at NDSU from 2006-12, and the two have remained close ever since.

"We've always had a deep, close friendship," Bohl said. "Tim has coached all kinds of different things, so when this position opened up, I called him. He had interest, and it's been a great fit."

Looking back on their relationship, one thing that has stayed with Polasek throughout all these years is the way Bohl responded to a rocky 2010 season that was capped with a first-round playoff exit for North Dakota State. The Bison bounced back the next year by winning the first of eight FCS championships in a span of nine seasons.

"Just the clarity in 2010, when we were coming off a rough year," Polasek said. "The clarity that Coach had with the plan moving forward with recruiting and how we were going to practice. Now, coming back with him and seeing where it's at now, from a leadership standpoint, I've learned so much. What it means to be a leader, project a clear vision, and then to go out and execute, that's what I take away the most."

When asked to describe his coaching philosophy, Polasek repeatedly mentions a physicality that he expects to be a trademark trait of his offense. Similar to years past at Wyoming, there will be a heavy emphasis on establishing the power run. However, he also notes that "stretching the field, horizontally and vertically" will be a major focus for the Cowboys' rushing attack, with play-action pass plays that "are married up" to the run game and emphasize getting the ball in the hands of their top playmakers.

"I like it," sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers said. "I like the offense, I like his style, and I like the way he attacks defenses. I'm really excited for that to be on full display this fall."

As for Polasek's predecessor, the 'Pokes won't have to wait long for a reunion. In fact, they're scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 4 against Vigen's Bobcats.

Bohl, who Vigen coached under for nearly two decades, wishes his former assistant nothing but the best as he begins his first season as a head coach at the college level. He just hopes that Vigen doesn't get off to too strong of a start.

"We're very close," Bohl said. "I gave him and Molly a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne, and asked him to open it up on their first win. I told him, 'I just hope it's not our game.'"

