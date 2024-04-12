UW men's hoops adds first incoming transfer

Apr. 11—LARAMIE — Jeff Linder is slowly putting a roster back together after losing six players to the transfer portal this offseason.

The University of Wyoming men's basketball coach added his first incoming transfer to next year's class with the addition of 6-foot-3 guard Obi Agbim on Thursday. Agbim comes from Fort Lewis College — the same college as former UW guard Akuel Kot — with one year of eligibility remaining.

Agbim averaged 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists with the Skyhawks last season. He became the fourth player in program history to earn first team All-South Central Region honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches, according to the school.

Agbim will follow in the footsteps of Kot, who transferred to UW for his final season of eligibility last year. Kot was second on the team in scoring at 14 points per game to go along with 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Agbim joins a class that includes four incoming freshmen, including 6-9 wing Olver Faubert (Ottawa, Ontario), 6-5 guard Dominic Pangonis (Burlington, Ontario), 6-3 guard Jehvion Starwood (Oswego, Illinois) and 6-5 forward Dylan Warlick (Edmond, Oklahoma).

The Cowboys lost guards Kael Combs, Brendan Wenzel and Jacob Theodosiou and forwards Cam Manyawu, Caden Powell and Jonas Sirtautas to the transfer portal this offseason. UW also graduated starters Sam Griffin, Mason Walters and Kot.

The transfer portal remains open until May 1.

