UW Huskies add four more assistants to football coaching staff

The Washington Huskies football coaching staff continues to take shape.

Four more assistants — including returners in wide receivers coach Junior Adams and offensive line coach Scott Huff, and newcomers in tight ends coach Nick Sheridan and defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield — will join new Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer for the 2022 season, the program announced Friday morning.

Two coaches — Adams and Huff — return to UW after spending the past several seasons with the program. Adams is entering his fourth season with the Huskies, while Huff is entering his sixth.

Adams first joined UW’s program in 2019 for what turned out to be Chris Petersen’s final season coaching the Huskies, and continued coaching wide receivers on former coach Jimmy Lake’s staff the past two seasons. Adams was also the Huskies’ interim offensive coordinator for three games this fall.

“I am happy to have Junior and his family returning to the staff,” DeBoer said in a statement. “It’s clear that he is an all-around great coach, who brings experience and success in recruiting. He has a track record of excellence throughout his career. He develops players and has done a great job building our wide receivers room. I’m excited about the talent we have returning and the impact it will have on our team’s success.”

Prior to UW, Adams began his coaching career at Montana State in 2004, and has since coached at Prosser High School, Chattanooga, Eastern Washington and Boise State, and spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky from 2017-18.

Adams played wide receiver for two seasons each at both Oregon State and Montana State from 1999-02.

Huff has been with the Huskies since the 2017 season, and coached on both Petersen’s and Lake’s staffs.

After spending two seasons as a graduate assistant at Arizona State from 2004-05 to begin his coaching career, Huff headed to Boise State and spent 11 seasons coaching alongside Petersen there before joining him in Seattle.

Huff also played center for the Broncos for four seasons from 1999-2002.

“I’m excited that Scott and his family will be remaining a part of the Husky Family,” DeBoer said in a statement. “I’ve known Scott for almost 10 years and I’ve been impressed with the production and success he’s had throughout his career. He has built strong bonds with his players here at UW and I’m excited to see that continue and grow.”

UW also added two assistants Friday who are new to the Huskies in Sheridan and Breckterfield.

Sheridan previously coached alongside DeBoer at Indiana, and has been a coach in the Hoosiers program since 2017, including spending the past two as the program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He began his coaching career at Saline High School (Mich.) in 2010, and was an assistant at Western Kentucky, South Florida and Tennessee prior to Indiana.

Sheridan played quarterback at Michigan from 2006-10.

“I’m excited to welcome Nick, his wife and children to the Husky family,” DeBoer said in a statement. “Having worked with Nick, I’ve seen how he is able to build strong relationships with his players, as well as with prospects during the recruiting process. He has a great offensive mind and has experience as an offensive coordinator and play-caller, which will continue to enhance our already-productive offensive system.”

Breckterfield joins the Huskies after spending the 2021 season coaching defensive tackles at Vanderbilt.

He was a standout defensive end at Oregon State for four seasons from 1995-99, and played five more seasons in the Canadian Football League from 1999-2003.

He later returned to Oregon State for three seasons to begin his coaching career in 2006, and has since coached defensive linemen for one season each at Weber State, Montana and UCLA, three seasons at Pittsburgh and six at Wisconsin before coaching at Vanderbilt last season.

“I’m thrilled that Inoke and his family joining our program,” DeBoer said in a statement. “He has consistently recruited and developed defensive linemen at a high level during his coaching career. I am confident that Inoke will continue to be a difference maker as we build our defense.”

These four join DeBoer, who was introduced as UW’s head coach earlier this month, as well as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb and cornerbacks coach Julius Brown, who were each hired in early December, on the assistant staff. UW also added Courtney Morgan as its director of player personnel earlier this month.

UW has four remaining assistant positions that have not yet been announced, including defensive coordinator, as well as running backs, linebackers and safeties coaches.