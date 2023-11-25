UW hosts Washington State for last Apple Cup as a Pac-12 game

Nov. 24—Pregame

When Washington and Washington State line up for the last edition of the Apple Cup as a Pac-12 Conference game today, it's hard to say which team it matters to more.

For Washington: Another step toward the program's second College Football Playoff berth and the first unbeaten run into the Pac-12 title game.

For Washington State: To be the ultimate spoiler, and continue its streak of bowl eligibility as the Cougars move into an uncertain future.

That will be determined when the Cougars (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12) and No. 4 Huskies (11-0, 8-0) kickoff at 1 p.m. today at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Fox 28 will carry the broadcast.

UW played a slew of close games in conference play, most recently a 22-20 win at Oregon State last week.

WSU is coming off a big win over Colorado, snapping a six-game losing streak and serving as the Cougars lone bright spot since September. Maybe they'll have one more.

Series history

Washington has dominated the all-time series against Washington State with a 75-33-6 record. The Cougars snapped a seven-game Huskies streak when they won in 2021, but UW eased to a 51-33 win last year in Pullman.

Team stats

Game preview

