UW hires Reeder as assistant swim coach

Apr. 27—University of Wyoming swimming and diving coach Dave Denniston hired Jonathan Reeder as an addition to his coaching staff, the school announced Friday.

Reeder spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Missouri. In that time, he helped the Lions transition from Division II to Division I.

"I was very impressed with Jonathan, and all he had done at Lindenwood before they cut their program," Denniston said. "He's a great recruiter that's able to find talent from around the globe, and he's able to get swimmers to swim very fast, especially sprinters.

"I'm looking forward to seeing these areas of our program grow under Jonathan. We are honored to welcome him and his wife, Rae, to Laramie."

Reeder also comes equipped with head coaching experience. He jump-started the swimming and diving team at Barton Community College, coaching there for three seasons before joining the Lions.

"From the first moment I talked to Dave, I knew that this Wyoming program was special," Reeder said. "After getting to know the rest of the staff and team, I knew that my hunch was right. This team is building toward a strong surge, and I'm pumped to jump in and help bring my sprint background to an already really strong team.

"This team is one to watch in the near future."

Reeder graduated from Wichita State with a bachelor's degree in physical education. He was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas.