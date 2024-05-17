UW Hall of Famer, All-Century team member Tony Windis Sr. passes away

May 16—One of the greatest players in Cowboys basketball history has passed away. Tony Windis Sr., an outstanding student-athlete for the University of Wyoming during the late 1950s, died Tuesday night. He was 91.

A Wyoming icon, Windis was a member of the Cowboys All-Century Team selected in January 2005, and a member of UW's Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame, inducted in 1999, according to a news release.

A native of Long Island, New York, Windis was an All-American in 1958 and 1959, and a three-time All-Skyline Conference performer for the Cowboys.

Considered one of the finest pure shooters in Cowboys history, Windis averaged 21.2 points per game for his career, which still ranks second in UW history. During his senior year of 1958-59, he averaged 24.4 points per game. He scored 50 points against New Mexico on Jan. 10, 1958, which remains the second best single-game total in school history. For his career, he scored 1,465 points.

Following his career with the Cowboys, Windis influenced hundreds of high school basketball players as a prep coach from 1971-85. During that time, he coached five state championship teams. In 1977, while at Mountain View, he became the first coach in Wyoming history to win both a boys and girls state championship in the same year.