UW guard Connor Essegian's status for Friday's game against Tennessee is to be determined

MADISON – Sophomore guard Connor Essegian was limited to just 4 minutes 35 seconds of playing time in Wisconsin’s season-opener Monday night against Arkansas State because of an apparent back injury.

His status for UW’s game Friday against visiting Tennessee is to be determined.

Essegian was injured with 6:29 left in the first half when an Arkansas State player fell on top of him during a battle for a rebound.

Essegian stayed on the floor for several minutes before being helped to the locker room. He spent most of the rest of the game riding a stationary bike.

“I'm sure he is a little sore,” head coach Greg Gard said after the game. “We'll see how he feels tomorrow and the next day.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW guard Connor Essegian's status for Friday game against Tennessee TBD