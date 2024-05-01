UW-Green Bay honors legendary coach Kevin Borseth with personalized street on campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Green Bay Athletics gathered in front of the Kress Center on the Green Bay campus Tuesday afternoon for the unveiling of the new street, Kevin Borseth Way, in honor of one of the greatest Collegiate Women’s Basketball coaches of all time.

At Kevin Borseth’s retirement press conference in early April, Chancellor Michael Alexander and the Director of Athletics, Josh Moon, surprised Borseth by telling him about the soon-to-be street.

“It’s a lot more impactful when you’re here actually and realize it has your name on it than when you just think about it,” he said. “Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think anything like this would ever happen in my life.”

After 37 years of coaching, 21 of which were with Green Bay, Borseth has left a mark on every person he has ever worked with and every player he has ever coached, and now that legacy will always be remembered.

“It’s humbling. I don’t even know how to explain that feeling,” said Borseth. “When you go back and you look at all the people’s names that are on the streets and the buildings here on campus, now my name is on one of those, and I realize the significant impact that they’ve had on the university and to think that someone has held me in that esteem is really pretty cool.”=

Josh Moon said it was Chancellor Michael Alexander’s idea to honor Borseth for all the work he’s put into the program and for putting Green Bay on the map.

“He is the greatest of all time here, and his record speaks for itself, so it just kind of wraps that up,” said Moon. “This place means a lot to him and his family, and what he’s done here is unbelievable.”

He said the same way Lambeau has their legendary coaches and players, the Kress Center is their Lambeau, and Kevin Borseth is one of their legends.

“He’s a role model for future coaches, and that bar is really high, so with Kayla coming in here and them working together on the elevation rise of Phoenix athletics, it’s just exciting he’s gonna be around, and he’s gonna be helping us move forward,” explained Moon.

Moon also says it’s the perfect way to wrap up the end of an era and thank Borseth for his commitment to the Phoenix.

“Green Bay Phoenix is about excellence and winning at the highest level, doing it the right way, the Green Bay grit and what it takes to just work harder than our competition and just be better,” he said. “That’s an example of who Kevin is, and so we’re gonna take that and help us continue to rise.”

