UW football player accused of rape pleads not guilty in Seattle courtroom

SEATTLE - University of Washington football player Tylin Rogers has been charged with two counts of felony rape and plead not guilty in court on Thursday.

Rogers was arrested on April 5 near Husky Stadium and was booked into the King County Jail after two women came forward with claims they were brutally attacked by Rogers in October and November of last year. Both victims say he messaged them through the dating app Tinder, asked them to come over then assaulted them once alone inside.

In the legal paperwork, police also noted, "While the first victim was still reeling from her sexual assault, the defendant met the second victim at a Halloween party on Greek row at the University of Washington."

As far as the university goes, they are staying pretty tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation.

The new UW football coach said, "I have no comment about what happened in the past. That has nothing to do with me."

However, the former coach Kalen DeBoer – who Rogers played under during the time of the rape allegations – sent FOX 13 the following statement:

"While I am not able to comment specifically on the situation involving an individual at my former institution, because of federal privacy laws and the ongoing criminal matters, I do want to make it clear that I take any allegation of sexual misconduct very seriously. I always have and always will follow established institutional policies and procedures to ensure prompt reporting and proper handling of allegations by the appropriate authorities."

UW football player Tylin Rogers, accused of two counts of rape, practicing with the team.

A big question everyone is still wondering: why did UW allow Rogers to play in the Sugar Bowl and the College Football Playoff, even though the first rape case was reported before those games?

We know Rogers did not travel to the PAC-12 Championship on Dec. 1.

Former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said it was due to "challenges he’s had off the field", but Rogers played in the two games after that.

FOX 13 has asked the university about all of this, and they say they will not comment any further.

Tylin Rogers was arraigned and entered his plea in court at 8:30 a.m. The bail amount was set at $300,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.