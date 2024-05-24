UW extends Heather Ezell through 2028-29 season

May 23—University of Wyoming women's basketball coach Heather Ezell inked a multi-year extension that will keep her through the 2028-29 season, the school announced Thursday afternoon.

Ezell has amassed a 24-12 record in Mountain West play through her first two seasons at the helm for the Cowgirls, including an 11-7 record last season. She has led the Cowgirls to back-to-back appearances in the Women's National Invitational Tournament, and a trip to the Super 8 this past season.

In 2023, Ezell broke the program record for most wins by a first-year coach with 23.

"It's an opportunity to take this program to uncharted territory," Ezell said in a news release. "Our goal, as always, is to win championships and compete at the highest level. I am blessed that Tom Burman and the University of Wyoming continue to believe in me to do that and continue to guide this program."