UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout set to return to fall competition this week

Aug. 31—It takes a special competitor to love going to practice every day. For many athletes, it's a means to an end. You put in hours and hours of hard work while no one's watching to be able to shine once the bright lights turn on on gameday.

But what if there were no games to look forward to?

That was the reality for the WIAC's fall student-athletes last year. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the league's athletic competitions, limiting teams' work to empty stadiums, gyms and tracks.

"What our season consisted of every day was practicing pretty much all day without having any games," Blugold volleyball defensive specialist Taylor Scalia said. "That's tough. It kind of is draining."

Like many in sport around the world at the time, they faced a waiting game. Practices continued to keep the teams sharp, but there was no opportunity to test your abilities against someone wearing different colors, no chance to show your moxie when things really matter.

There were some benefits, like UW-Eau Claire football getting a full year to work in a new defensive coordinator. But for the most part, a big piece was missing.

"Every one of the players on our team has that champion mentality, and they were recruited here for that reason," UW-Eau Claire volleyball coach Kim Wudi said. "When you take very highly competitive people and you expect them to practice without competition, it was really difficult. ... We actually really enjoy the grind most of the time, but last year without competition it was difficult to enjoy the grind every single day."

"It's been a struggle, honestly," UW-EC women's soccer midfielder Anna Kautzman said.

Finally, their wait is almost over. The WIAC will kick off fall action on Wednesday, giving many their first taste of competition since 2019. There are dates circled on the calendar yet again.

"I'm just excited to be working toward something other than just practicing," UW-Eau Claire women's soccer coach Sean Yengo said.

UW-Eau Claire begins competition with three games Wednesday. The newly formed men's soccer team makes its debut on the road against Hamline, while women's volleyball also travels to the Twin Cities to take on University of Northwestern-St. Paul.

The Blugold women's soccer team gets the distinction of taking part in the first home event back, a 7:30 p.m. battle with Augsburg at Simpson Field.

For UW-Stout, Wednesday brings two home outings. Women's soccer hosts Concordia College, and volleyball welcomes Hamline to Johnson Fieldhouse.

The football teams have to wait a little bit longer. UW-Eau Claire opens with Luther Saturday at Carson Park, while UW-Stout travels to battle Presentation that same day.

"Being back here and being able to compete again is going to be just an unreal feeling," Scalia said. "We're really excited."

Scalia and Kautzman are among a large crop at UW-Eau Claire taking advantage of an additional year of NCAA eligibility. The return rate for fifth-year players has been strong. Football had all but one player eligible come back.

"It was a really easy decision for me to come back," Scalia said. "It never crossed my mind that I didn't want to come back. I'm a very competitive person, I always have been. There was just no question that I wanted to come back and play with the other two girls that came back. We're ready to bring it home this year."

Kautzman partially credited her relationships with fellow returnees for her decision. She lives with three other fifth years who had post-graduation plans but decided to put those on hold to spend more time together. But the biggest reason she came back was echoed by others — a feeling of unfinished business.

"I think the biggest thing that played into it was how our last season ended," Kautzman said. "We ended our last game to River Falls in the quarterfinal of the WIAC tournament and none of us had planned on that happening at all. It was a really hard loss for the whole team. Then when COVID hit and everything, to think that that would be our last game of our whole soccer careers, it really didn't sit well with us. We wanted to push for one last season to play for the university and the team that we love."

While this is a return to competition for these athletes, it isn't a return for the WIAC. That came last winter, when the league played an abridged, conference-only schedule. Spring's slate was more of a return to normal.

For some fall athletes, that brought an earlier return to competition. Golf teams compete in both the fall and spring, and most on the Blugold and Blue Devils' cross country teams also compete in track & field.

"It's a little bit more normal because we had, especially last year in outdoor track, a fairly normal season," UW-Eau Claire cross country coach Dan Schwamberger said. "That's a nice segue in. I think we do have a bit of an advantage over some of the other fall sports."

Now their colleagues hope to experience a normal season as well. There are no limitations on attendance at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout sporting events as of now, months after winter sports played in fanless venues. Fans aren't required to wear masks for outdoor events at either school but are expected for indoor competitions.

"It's just nice to be back close to normal," Yengo said. "Practicing without a mask on, just the simple things like that. Being able to have proper team bonding activities, those are just things that help us feel like we're back to normal almost."