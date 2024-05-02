UVA tops Navy in baseball as former Cox High star moves up on career doubles list

Ethan Anderson, a former star at Cox High in Virginia Beach, hit his 55th career double to move into third on UVA’s all-time doubles list to help Virginia top Navy 10-0 on Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

Anthony Stephan hit his first home run of the season, and Evan Blanco and Matt Augustin combined for Virginia’s second shutout in three games for the 11th-ranked Cavaliers.

Stephan’s solo home run in the seventh ended the game via the 10-run rule. He finished 3 for 4 in his first start since April 19, scoring three runs and driving in three runs. Henry Godbout added two hits and three RBIs for UVA.

North Carolina 19, William & Mary 2: Vance Honeycutt, Parks Harber and Jackson Van De Brake hit their first home runs of the season as the No. 12 Tar Heels thumped the Tribe in seven innings in Chapel Hill.

Virginia Tech 11, N.C. A&T 0: Ben Watson and Nick Locurto both homered in the Hokies’ home victory.

Watson, Eddie Micheletti Jr. and Clay Grady each had two hits.