UVA’s Malik Washington drafted by Miami in 2024 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– University of Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington, who was selected with the 184th pick in the draft, had a breakout season with the Cavaliers during the 2023 season. He tallied an ACC record of 110 receptions and a program record of 1,426 yards, earning a first-team All-ACC selection.

Across the nation, Washington’s 110 receptions and school-record 10 100-yard games led all FBS pass-catchers. His play was noticed by many, as he garnered All-American honors from 13 different publications and was named one of 10 finalists for the Biletnikoff Award.

