UVA football to face No. 1 Clemson without seven players due to COVID-19

Virginia will play against No. 1 Clemson on Saturday without seven players after the program’s latest round of coronavirus testing, the athletic department announced prior to kickoff.

“A total of seven Virginia Football student-athletes are currently unavailable for competition following COVID-19 testing this week,” the University said in a statement. “The seven student-athletes are currently in isolation or quarantine. In addition, one full-time coach tested positive and is in isolation.”

The contest, which will be a rematch of the 2019 ACC championship game, is not the only UVA event affected by the coronavirus. According to Bennett Conlin of the Daily Progress, Virginia’s volleyball team called off a match Saturday because of injuries and positive tests while men’s soccer postponed its match against Virginia Tech with no official reason given.

The Cavaliers aren’t the only team in Virginia affected by the virus, either. Virginia Tech played Duke without 21 players, including five contributing members of their secondary as well as two defensive coaches. However, that didn’t stop the Hokies from rolling to their second-straight victory on Saturday evening.