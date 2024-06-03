UVA Baseball moves onto Super Regional after 9-2 win over Mississippi State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WAVY) — Virginia Baseball continues its dominant decade-and-a-half long stretch through the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday, the Cavaliers defeated Mississippi State 9-2 to head to its 9th Super Regional Round in 15 years.

Jay Woolfolk was the star of the day for the ‘Hoos, as he racked up seven strikeouts and only gave up two earned runs in eight innings pitched.

UVA will now dive into a best two out of three series with Kansas State in the Super Regional Round. Time and date to be determined.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.