How utter was the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominance in Game 1 at the Cardinals? Read on...

Different season, but clearly the same Chiefs offense despite some turnover in key personnel.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure his team would be fine in the post-Tyreek Hill era with a magnificent performance, completing pass after pass against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

He threw conventional passes; he threw side-arm passes; he threw passes with touch; and he even threw underhanded.

When the dust settled, Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Chiefs to a convincing 44-21 win in the desert.

“Pat had a tremendous game — 30 of 39, that’s an incredible night,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Mahomes, who posted a 144.2 passer rating — third-best of his career — had help in dismantling an overmatched Cardinals team.

Tight end Travis Kelce paced the Kansas City receiving group with eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, while running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire tormented Arizona with 74 total yards (42 rushing) and caught two of Mahomes’ scoring passes.

Mahomes’ other scoring throws went to wide receiver Mecole Hardman and tight end Jody Fortson.

By the end of the afternoon, which for Mahomes came early with the game well in hand, the Chiefs’ star quarterback had connected with nine receivers, including newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore. Smith-Schuster was second on the team with six catches for 79 yards, though he did lose a fumble.

Sunday’s matchup produced about as complete of a game as one could see from Mahomes. Making the performance even more impressive is the fact that it came against a Cardinals pass defense that ranked seventh in the league last season.

“We always believed we were going to go out there and put on a show and I thought the guys did that,” Mahomes said. “So to go out there and get a win against a really good football team, and to win decisively, it’s a good start.”

Story continues

With Mahomes firing on all cylinders, the Chiefs’ offense dominated the box score not just in points, but total yards (488), first downs (33) and time of possession (34:42-24:34).

Defensively, the Chiefs corralled Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, limiting him to 193 yards passing and 29 yards rushing.

Granted, the Cardinals were shorthanded in Week 1 without wide receiver Rondale Moore, who was inactive with a hamstring injury, and All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But that shouldn’t take away from what the Chiefs’ defense accomplished against a dual threat like Murray.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and defensive end Carlos Dunlap each recorded a sack, while rookie defensive end George Karlaftis recorded a quarterback hit. Murray faced consistent pressure throughout and found no semblance of rhythm once the Chiefs jumped out to a big lead.

“I thought defensively, we played fast,” Reid said.

With Sunday’s win, the Chiefs are now 9-1 in season openers since Reid took over as head coach in 2013.

Here’s what else stood out in the Chiefs’ season opener:

CALL TO DUTY

Safety Justin Reid’s ability to kick field goals, which he put on display during training camp and with a made extra point in the preseason opener, is no longer a gimmick.

With Harrison Butker dealing with a left-ankle injury to his plant foot — he hurt it on the kickoff following the Chiefs’ first score — Coach Reid called on safety Reid to kick an extra point after KC’s second touchdown. The player-Reid made it, and then handled the ensuing kickoff.

Reid’s second extra-point attempt went wide right, but the Chiefs clearly have an emergency kicker on the roster. That’s a luxury a lot of teams around the league don’t have, unless they’re carrying two kickers on an active roster.

“We just appreciate him being able to do that,” the Chiefs coach said. “I thought he did a heck of a job there.”

TACKLING MACHINE

Second-year middle linebacker Nick Bolton paced the Chiefs’ defense in 2021 with a team-high 112 tackles.

The Mizzou product is at it again, if Sunday’s game is any indication. Bolton was all over the field, recording 10 tackles, nine of the solo variety, in assuring that the Chiefs’ linebacker group remains in good hands without departed veteran Anthony Hitchens.

Also of note, Sunday showed the entire defense will be fine with Bolton as the green-dot, who is responsible for relaying the defensive calls from the sidelines to the rest of the unit on the field.

“I think he did pretty good,” defensive lineman Chris Jones said of Bolton. “We asked Nick to take a larger role this year, and with Hitch (Anthony Hitchens) gone, he’s our play-caller.

“He’s been tremendous since training camp, lining us up. ... I think Nick did a really, really good job today. I’m very proud of him.”

FORTSON FINDS END ZONE AGAIN

Tight end Jody Fortson has displayed a nose for the end zone in a limited number of catches during his short career.

He had two scoring grabs in 2021 on five catches before his season was cut short with an Achilles injury. But he’s picking up where he left off. Fortson’s lone catch against the Cardinals helped put points on the board.

INJURIES

Guard Trey Smith suffered a left ankle injury in the second quarter and was replaced by Nick Allegretti.

Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, like Karlaftis a first-round NFL Draft pick this spring, suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter and was carted off the sideline to the locker room. He didn’t not return to the game and his immediate status was unknown.

Wide receiver Justin Watson left the game midway through the fourth quarter. He was observed riding in the passenger side of a cart to the locker room.

NOT SUITED UP

Running back Ronald Jones, quarterback Shane Buechele, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and defensive end Malik Herring were inactive.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs have a short week of practice before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.