UTSA vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

UTSA vs UTEP How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 10:15 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: UTSA (8-0), UTEP (6-2)

UTSA vs UTEP Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

You don’t think the 8-0 Roadrunners are a tad bit peeved about being left out of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings?

No one’s saying they should be in the mix for the College Football Playoff, but to be snubbed?

What’s the team doing that’s so right? It’s getting a nice balance on offense, it’s moving the chains, it’s among the best teams in the country at not getting flagged, and it’s amazing against the run.

It doesn’t screw up and it hasn’t allowed more than 100 yards rushing in six of the last seven games.

UTEP can throw, but it gets hit with a whole lot of flags, and it’s among the worst teams in the nation in turnover margin. It has to be perfect to win this, and it won’t be.

Why UTEP Will Win

The Miners have the offensive balance to give the UTSA defense some problems.

It’s versatile – it threw well over the last two weeks when the running game wasn’t rumbling – and it’ll try pounding away to set everything else up.

They’re terrific at grinding the game down and controlling the clock – they’re owning the time of possession battle – and comes from a defense that’s the best in Conference USA and is outstanding on third downs.

No one’s running well on this group – no one has moved from more than 131 rushing yards – and the D hasn’t allowed more than 300 yards in any of the last five games.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

UTEP beat a whole bunch of bad teams. It has yet to come up with a win over anyone who’ll come close to going bowling, and it lost to Boise State and Florida Atlantic.

The D did a solid job last week against the Owls, and the offense cranked up 442 yards, but it wasn’t enough.

UTSA is great against the run, too, and it’s also terrific at controlling the time of possession battle. Again, it just doesn’t screw up enough to lose this as it all but takes the Conference USA West title.

UTSA vs UTEP Prediction, Lines

UTSA 38, UTEP 20

Line: UTSA -11.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

