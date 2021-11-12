UTSA vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

UTSA vs Southern Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UTSA (9-0), Southern Miss (1-8)

UTSA vs Southern Miss Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The defense hasn’t been all that bad considering it’s not getting a lick of help from the offense.

The Golden Eagle defense has to come up with a slew of takeaways and it needs to keep holding up against the pass. The D is good at holding up in the red zone – it’s not letting games get too out of hand – and it should be able to get off the field just enough to give the O a few chances.

But …

Why UTSA Will Win

The Southern Miss offense isn’t doing much of anything, and now the defense is wearing down.

Good for the first part of the year against the run, now the Golden Eagles are getting ripped to shreds, allowing 200 yards or more in two of the last three games with 321 yards allowed in the loss to North Texas last week.

UTSA’s offense is a machine. It’s not giving up the big turnovers, the running game has been consistent, and Southern Miss – thanks to an offensive line that’s having a nightmare of a time keeping defenses out of the backfield – isn’t going to be able to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Southern Miss has the nation’s worst scoring offense averaging fewer than 14 points per game. UTSA should have that after two drives as it gets one step closer to taking the West title. If it wins and if UAB loses to Marshall, it’s off to the Conference USA championship.

UTSA vs Southern Miss Prediction, Lines

UTSA 41, Southern Miss 7

Line: UTSA -33, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

