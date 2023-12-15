UTSA vs. Marshall schedule: Odds and how to watch the 2023 Frisco Bowl

The UTSA Roadrunners have completed their first season in the American Athletic Conference and have finished third in the AAC standings with an overall record of 8-3, and 7-1 in conference play. As a result of their impressive performance, UTSA will face the Marshall Thundering Herd in the 2023 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, which marks their fourth straight bowl appearance and fifth overall. Marshall heads to Frisco, Texas, in the team's seventh consecutive year of being bowl-game eligible.

Despite their previous bowl game disappointments, UTSA is determined to secure their first program bowl game victory. The Roadrunners will rely on their seven-year senior quarterback Frank Harris, who completed 2,506 yards for 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the 2023 season. Harris will look to wide receiver Joshua Cephus, who completed 82 catches for 1,049 yards and nine touchdowns this season, to find the end zone for the Roadrunners against Marshall.

The Marshall Thundering Herd, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, ended the season with a 6-6 record, including 3-5 in conference play. Marshall heads to the Frisco Bowl with 12 players honored with All-Sun Belt Conference recognitions.

UTSA and Marshall have played against each other three times when both teams were members of Conference USA, with the Thundering Herd leading the all-time series 2-1.

Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall odds, betting lines

The UTSA Roadrunners are favorites to defeat the Marshal Thundering Herd, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Spread: UTSA (-13)

Moneyline: UTSA (-500); Marshall (+360)

Over/under: 52.5

Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Marshall: TV channel, Streaming

UTSA and Marshall kick off in the 2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 8:00 p.m., ET, on ESPN.

