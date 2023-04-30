UTSA star WR Zakhari Franklin is available; Can Will Stein and the Ducks land him?

There are a lot of very talented wide receivers currently on the Oregon Ducks roster, from Troy Franklin to Tez Jonson; from Kris Hutson to Traeshon Holden.

That doesn’t mean that head coach Dan Lanning, and particularly offensive coordinator Will Stein don’t want to add more if they have the ability, though. Lanning has consistently said this spring that they will always look to add more talent if it becomes available.

It just so happens that one of the most talented players in the nation just became available via the transfer portal, and the Ducks’ offensive coordinator might have as good of a relationship as anyone in the nation.

Former UTSA Roadrunner’s wide receiver Zakhari Franklin entered the transfer portal over the weekend, becoming one of the hottest names on the open market. Franklin leaves UTSA as the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Will Stein spent three seasons with Franklin at UTSA, where the WR saw a massive breakout, scoring 37 touchdowns over those three years.

The Ducks are clearly in the market for a transfer portal WR, which has been highlighted by their recruitment of former USC WR Gary Bryant Jr., who is projected to commit to the Ducks in the coming weeks.

Might they also try and add Franklin as well?

It may make the room a bit crowded, but it’s hard to argue against the notion that the former UTSA star’s presence would up the level of talent in that room significantly and give QB Bo Nix yet another elite WR to target in the offense.

Keep your ears to the ground for an Oregon offer on this one, it seems more than likely that they reach out in the coming days, if they haven’t already.

Zakhari Franklin’s Transfer Portal Profile

Twitter

UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @mzenitz. He's expected to receive big P5 interest after catching 94 passes for 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.https://t.co/j0ekKPxVpv pic.twitter.com/8J6g3M8QWp — On3 (@On3sports) April 28, 2023

Collegiate Stats

UTSA RoadRunners

46 Games | 262 catches, 3,348 yards, 37 TD

Best Seasons

2021: 13 Games | 81 catches, 1,027 yards, 12 TD

2022: 14 Games | 94 catches, 1,136 yards, 15 TD

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 180 pounds Hometown Cedar Hills, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2019

Connection to Oregon

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein and Zakhari Franklin know each other quite well. Stein took over as the WR coach and Passing-Game Coordinator at UTSA in 2020 when Franklin was a sophomore, and they spent the next three seasons together, with Stein eventually being promoted to the offensive coordinator.

Franklin saw a massive breakout once Stein came into the picture, hauling in 34 of his 37 career touchdowns in the three years working with the current Oregon OC.

Highlights

